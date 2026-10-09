Why AI-Generated Posters Are Crossing the Line

Columnist Julien Kooij rejected event marketing featuring artificial intelligence graphics, Bnnvara reported on October 9, 2026, drawing a line against computer-generated posters while acknowledging his own daily use of automated tools.

Julien Kooij Draws the Line at Artificial Intelligence Event Posters

Walking through a food market in Amsterdam, Julien Kooij encountered menus displayed via artificial intelligence imagery, according to Bnnvara. The columnist described a workplace barbecue where the event used an automated image depicting a hamburger topped with french fries, though the food served lacked the fries. Kooij stated that while he relies on automated tools for daily advice, event promotion warrants human effort. He wrote that a poster for a local performance in a neighborhood venue deserves the time and attention of a real designer rather than synthetic generation, Bnnvara reported. Kooij also stated, Nee, ik kom niet naar je kutevent met je AI-poster and noted that he will not order food there either.

Daily Reliance on Automated Chatbots

Kooij uses a conversational chatbot daily for various personal needs, Bnnvara reported. The assistant functions as a digital doctor diagnosing clogged sebaceous glands and paintball bruises, while also serving as a financial advisor, career coach, dietician, and travel guide. Kooij noted that he once held deep hesitation toward artificial intelligence, but the technology has become a constant in daily vocabulary over the past few years, with automated search results appearing first upon searching. He added that if it spares him a doctor’s visit, he does not mind the water and power required to determine whether he has a fungal leg infection or simply a paintball injury.

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