Richard E Grant Calls Celebrity Traitors Exit ‘Catastrophically Idiotic

Actor Richard E. Grant admitted his early exit from The Celebrity Trusters was due to a “catastrophically idiotic” mistake, revealing on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he brazenly confessed his traitor status to fellow contestants because he never imagined anyone would take him seriously, as reported by The Guardian.

The Reality TV Exit in Focus

Grant was voted off as the very first traitor banished from the castle after admitting his true identity to fellow players during the opening episode.

He confessed to the BBC that isolation and strict daily controls left him feeling both “infantilised and institutionalised” within just 24 hours of filming.

Despite his early elimination and decision to avoid watching the broadcast, the actor called the reality format “the most wonderful format of a game.”

The Confession That Broke the Game

When reality TV casting directors recruited Richard E. Grant for the second season of the hit British series, they likely anticipated theatrical flair from the seasoned Withnail and I star. What they did not script was the actor instantly blowing his own cover. Prompted by fellow contestant Joe Lycett during the premiere episode, Grant admitted straight out that he was playing on the side of the traitors. As The Guardian noted, the actor explained his reasoning simply: “I never thought they would take me seriously.”

Photo: SMH.com.au

Speaking to Victoria Derbyshire on the BBC programme, Grant elaborated on the immediate aftermath of his admission. He noted that the intense pressure cooker of the round-table nominations completely warped his tactical judgment. “When he [Joe Lycett] said ‘are you a traitor?’ we had just come out of the roundtable being nominated and I thought ‘yeah, isn’t everybody going to say that’ and they didn’t, so I paid the price,” Grant explained to RTE.ie. Host Claudia Winkleman told the group of players that such an immediate self-sabotage had never happened before in the history of the format.

Psychological Isolation Inside the Castle

The swift downfall was compounded by the unique psychological environment enforced on the contestants during production. Grant detailed how quickly the rigorous isolation alters a player’s state of mind. Contestants face strict controls over their daily routines, including mandatory wardrobe choices, zero internet access, and guards stationed outside their doors with no indication of the actual time. This strict containment left him feeling completely “infantilised and institutionalised” within a single day, according to his interview with The Guardian.

Photo: RTE.ie

Richard E Grant is embarrassed by his huge Celebrity Traitors mistake

Before filming even commenced, Grant’s family correctly predicted his trajectory on the psychological competition series. He revealed that his daughter warned him he would be “slaughtered” because he was entirely “incapable of hiding what you feel about people or anything.” Rather than attempting a poker face, the actor’s unbridled enthusiasm for the role got the better of him. Looking back on the blunder, Grant joked to RTE.ie that he briefly considered a different tactical pivot: “What I should have done in retrospect is go round everybody and say ‘are you a traitor? Yeah. I am a traitor, I am Spartacus. I am a traitor,’ to try and make light of it, but that may have dug my grave even deeper.”

Cast Dynamics and Ongoing Banishments

While Grant’s journey ended before the first round table could even cast a formal vote against him, the wider celebrity game continued to generate heavy drama in subsequent episodes. As detailed in reports from the BBC, tensions escalated during the second banishment when actress Myha’la found herself targeted by the group. Hart remarked that “Miss Marple is so on,” keeping a close eye on the shifting alliances inside the Scottish estate.

Photo: BBC

Meanwhile, the remaining hidden traitors gathered in the turret to select their next target, weighing options that included musician James Blunt, actor Sebastian Croft, and presenter Romesh Ramsey. Comedian James Acaster offered a characteristically humorous justification for targeting Blunt, telling the BBC production team that eliminating the singer would make his own life easier because anytime someone shouted “James,” he kept turning around only to find it was meant for the “You’re Beautiful” singer. As the competition presses forward on BBC One and iPlayer, the chaotic legacy of Grant’s opening-episode gaffe remains the standard against which all subsequent reality TV self-sabotages are measured.

Contestant / Player Role in Game Outcome / Status Richard E. Grant Traitor Banished in Episode 1 after admitting his identity Myha’la Faithful Banished in Episode 3 following crypt shield dispute Joe Lycett Faithful Active in the game James Blunt Faithful Targeted on traitors’ shortlist

Grant has chosen to skip watching the finished series, admitting to RTE.ie that viewing oneself unscripted in such a high-stakes, exposed format leaves literally no place to hide.