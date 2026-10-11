Jacksonville Jaguars face Philadelphia Eagles in NFL London Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 5 NFL London game. The 3-1 Jaguars enter as 7-point favorites against a 2-2 Eagles side battered by injuries to Saquon Barkley and the recent retirement of offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jalen Hurts Under 192.5 Passing Yards: Pegged at -112 by Peter Dewey, given a decimated offensive line and offensive EPA ranking 29th.

Pegged at -112 by Peter Dewey, given a decimated offensive line and offensive EPA ranking 29th. Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+270): Positioned as a strong red-zone target with cornerback depth questions looming for Philadelphia.

Positioned as a strong red-zone target with cornerback depth questions looming for Philadelphia. Jake Elliott Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (+136): Backed by Iain MacMillan, leveraging Jacksonville’s stifling red-zone defense.

Tactical Disconnect and Red-Zone Efficiency

From an advanced metrics perspective, the disparity between these franchises is stark. Iain MacMillan reported that the Jacksonville defense ranks in the top seven in the league in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. The Jaguars deploy a bend-but-don’t-break scheme, yielding yards between the 20s but locking down inside the red zone.

Conversely, the Philadelphia offense went 0-for-12 on third down against the Rams, the most third-down attempts without a conversion by the franchise since at least 1991. Jalen Hurts faced intense pressure on 57.6% of his dropbacks. With Lane Johnson retiring and Cam Jurgens traded away on Wednesday, the frontline protection has significant questions.

Team Record EPA / Play Rank Opponent EPA / Play Rank Jacksonville Jaguars 3-1 Top 7 Top 7 Philadelphia Eagles 2-2 29th N/A

Travel Logistics and Personnel Exhaustion

The logistical timeline also favors the Jaguars. The Eagles arrive in London less than 36 hours before kickoff.

Photo: clutchpoints.com

Injury reports compound the structural issues for the roster. Saquon Barkley is considered week-to-week following a hamstring strain that limited him to four snaps against the Rams. With Tank Bigsby headed to injured reserve due to a core muscle injury, Will Shipley is the last healthy running back on the active roster. Meanwhile, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert remain questionable alongside linebacker Zack Baun, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Jacksonville checks into Sunday’s matchup with superior health and has covered 14 of its last 21 games against the spread. While the secondary carries minor concerns with safeties Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw questionable, Trevor Lawrence remains healthy.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.