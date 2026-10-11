Ines de Ramon Attends Albie Awards with Brad Pitt

On Friday, October 9, 2026, Ines de Ramon stepped onto the red carpet at London’s Natural History Museum for the fifth annual Albie Awards, wearing an off-the-shoulder sheer lace gown in sage green alongside boyfriend Brad Pitt.

Inside the 2026 Albie Awards Red Carpet

The fifth annual Albie Awards brought notable public figures together at the Natural History Museum in London on Friday night. Hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, the event was established in 2022 to honor individuals performing global advocacy work under significant personal risk. The awards draw their name from South African anti-apartheid activist Justice Albie Sachs, who survived exile, police intimidation, and an assassination attempt. Alongside de Ramon and Pitt, Friday’s gathering welcomed A-listers including Melinda Gates, Felicity Jones, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Fashion Choices and the Sheer Gown Trend

De Ramon’s appearance marked another notable moment for the sheer dress trend that has defined much of 2026 fashion. Her off-the-shoulder garment featured a plunging sweetheart neckline leading into a corset bodice, long sleeves, and a floor-length skirt patterned with detailed floral lace embroidery. The earthy sage green hue aligned with a broader 2026 shift toward muted colors within the sheer style category, mirroring looks worn earlier in the year by Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes in January. De Ramon kept her styling understated with her hair down, minimal makeup, and nude lipstick, maintaining the bohemian flare she previously displayed in a sheer blue ruffle Chloé dress at a Paris Fashion Week event on October 1, 2026. Brad Pitt accompanied her in a classic black tuxedo paired with clear-framed aviator sunglasses.

Photo: yahoo.com

Event Details Information Date Friday, October 9, 2026 Location Natural History Museum, London Host Organization The Clooney Foundation for Justice Event Name The 5th Annual Albie Awards

Broader Style Evolution

The appearance highlights de Ramon’s presence within fashion circles. Observers noted stylistic consistency between her London ensemble and her recent appearance at the Chloé fashion show during Paris RTW Spring/Summer 2027 fashion week earlier in the month. As the autumn event calendar continues, public interest remains focused on how prominent attendees balance high-fashion statements with the serious philanthropic missions championed by organizations like the Clooney Foundation for Justice.