Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gómez cause of death: the Puerto Rican boxing legend dies at 69

Wilfredo “Bazooka” Gómez, an International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee and three-division world champion widely regarded as one of Puerto Rico’s greatest fighters, died Saturday night at the age of 69, according to confirmations from his son, Wilfredo Gómez Jr., and the World Boxing Council.

The legendary boxer passed away near 9:00 p.m. following a two-week hospitalization for respiratory complications, according to reports verified by PuertoRico.com. Gómez is survived by his wife and four children, with family members announcing that additional details regarding funeral services would be shared.

A Historic Reign of Knockouts

Born on October 29, 1956, in San Juan—with specific local ties noted to Río Piedras, Guaynabo, and the neighborhood that earned him the nickname Niño de las Monjas or The Child of Las Monjas —Gómez built a reputation as a devastating puncher and relentless brawler. As an amateur, he represented his nation at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games before claiming a gold medal at the inaugural world championships in Havana, Cuba, in 1974.

Transitioning to the professional ranks, Gómez captured world titles across three weight divisions: super bantamweight (junior featherweight), featherweight, and super featherweight (junior lightweight). His defining achievement in the sport was a historic championship reign at 122 pounds, during which he achieved 17 consecutive super bantamweight title defenses—every single one ending in a knockout.

His championship run began on May 21, 1977, at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, where he stopped South Korean titleholder Dong Kyun Yum in the twelfth round after recovering from a first-round knockdown. Over the following years, Gómez defended his belt against notable challengers, leading up to a heavily anticipated showdown against undefeated bantamweight champion Carlos Zárate in October 1978. In that encounter, Gómez dropped Zárate three times before the Mexican fighter’s corner threw in the towel in the fifth round.

Classic Bouts and Later Career

Gómez eventually suffered his first professional defeat against fellow Mexican legend Salvador Sánchez on September 21, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A planned rematch never materialized due to Sánchez’s death in a car accident the following year. Gómez continued his career with memorable bouts, including a victory over Lupe Pintor in December 1982, after which he vacated his super bantamweight belt to campaign at featherweight.

Photo: middleeasy.com

In March 1984, Gómez defeated compatriot Juan Laporte to claim the WBC featherweight title, an achievement he later described as his proudest moment in boxing. He subsequently captured the WBA junior lightweight title, securing his place in a select group of fighters with world championships in three weight classes. Following a brief retirement, he returned for a final stretch before finishing his career with a professional record of 44 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, including 42 victories by knockout. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1995 and was later honored as the World Boxing Organization’s Honorary Champion of the World in July 2018.

Tributes from the Boxing Community

Following the news of his passing, leaders from across the sport offered public tributes to his legacy and impact on international boxing.

Photo: The Ring

The Ring reported statements from prominent figures, including WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán Saldívar, who said, Wilfredo Gomez, one of the greatest fighters of all-time, is now resting in peace. May his memory be eternal.

Former World Boxing Organization president Paco Valcarcel also shared his condolences on social media, stating, He passed away a few hours ago, the one to whom I owe having entered the great family of International Boxing. Rest in peace, my eternal champion Wilfredo ‘Bazooka’ Gomez.