Hybrid Data Analyst Contract in Sacramento

A Sacramento-based organization is seeking a data analyst for a contract position expected to last approximately six months, focusing on SQL-based analytics and Tableau reporting. Managed by Eben Mahoney, the search targets professionals capable of handling data flows originating from Salesforce and landing in Google BigQuery.

The hands-on data analyst contractor role requires candidates to manage existing queries, validate results, troubleshoot data issues, and collaborate directly with business stakeholders to transform business questions into reusable self-service reporting.

Core Responsibilities and Requirements

The position centers on writing, maintaining, and troubleshooting SQL queries within a cloud data warehouse environment. Practitioners will build and maintain Tableau dashboards, respond to ad hoc analytical requests, and create repeatable reporting solutions for executive-ready insights.

Candidates must possess a minimum of three years of experience in data analytics, business intelligence, or reporting. Required qualifications include strong SQL skills, hands-on experience building Tableau dashboards, and familiarity with cloud data warehouse platforms such as Google BigQuery, Snowflake, or Redshift. Preferred qualifications include direct Google BigQuery experience, Salesforce data or reporting familiarity, Salesforce Data 360 knowledge, SOQL experience, Jira proficiency, and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Economics, or another quantitative field.

The hybrid schedule requires employees to work onsite in Sacramento every Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as every other Thursday. Compensation ranges from $30.00 to $36.00 per hour, supplemented by benefit offerings that include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short-term disability, commuter benefits, an EAP program, and a 401(k) plan.

Concurrent Climate Data Contract Openings in the Tech Sector

That role requires proficiency in geospatial data analysis, Python programming, and cloud-hosted tools including BigQuery and Jupyter notebooks. Unlike fully remote arrangements, the Isometric position requires three days of in-person collaboration weekly.