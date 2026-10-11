Major Brokerages Cut Stock Sale Collateral Loan Rates Amid High Interest Revenues

Major South Korean brokerages reined in their short-term credit fees, cutting maximum annual rates down to 7.5% and 8.75% following regulatory pressure, even as cumulative interest revenue from a short-term stock sale loan product was generated over an eight-month period, mk.co.kr reported.

The Bottom Line

Revenue Concentration: Kiwoom Securities (KRX: 039490) generated 69.7 billion won in interest revenue over eight months, capturing 58.2% of the total pool among the top 10 securities firms.

generated 69.7 billion won in interest revenue over eight months, capturing 58.2% of the total pool among the top 10 securities firms. Regulatory Adjustments: Firms including Mirae Asset Securities (KRX: 006800) , NH Investment & Securities (KRX: 005940) , and Samsung Securities (KRX: 016360) adjusted their peak rates downward during financial authority scrutiny.

Firms including , , and adjusted their peak rates downward during financial authority scrutiny. Structural Mechanism: The financing model bridges the gap for investors waiting for T+2 settlement funds after selling equities on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI).

Kiwoom Securities Leads Short-Term Loan Revenue Share

Among major securities firms, Kiwoom Securities (KRX: 039490) recorded 69,739,970,000 won in interest revenue from its stock sale proceeds collateral loan product during the first eight months of the year, according to mk.co.kr. That figure accounts for 58.2% of the cumulative interest generated across the top 10 domestic brokerages. The product is designed to provide immediate liquidity to retail and institutional traders who have sold shares on the KOSPI but must wait for the standard T+2 settlement cycle for cash to officially clear into their accounts.

Amid financial regulatory oversight regarding high-cost short-term credit, Kiwoom Securities (KRX: 039490) lowered its peak annual interest rate on the product to 7.95%. The adjustment highlights the friction between lucrative short-term lending margins and tightening financial supervision.

Tier-One Brokerages Adjust Peak Lending Rates Downward

The regulatory scrutiny prompted widespread ceiling cuts across the industry’s largest players. Mirae Asset Securities (KRX: 006800) pulled its maximum rate down from 9% to 7.95%, mk.co.kr reported. The firm secured the second-largest interest intake among major brokerages, bringing in 35,181,410,000 won in revenue from the same product between January and August.

Similarly, NH Investment & Securities (KRX: 005940) lowered its ceiling from 10% to 8.75%. Samsung Securities (KRX: 016360) adjusted its maximum rate from 9% down to 7.5%.

Securities Firm Ticker Previous Peak Rate Adjusted Peak Rate 8-Month Interest Revenue Kiwoom Securities KRX: 039490 Unspecified (High) 7.95% 69.74 Billion KRW Mirae Asset Securities KRX: 006800 9% 7.95% 35.18 Billion KRW NH Investment & Securities KRX: 005940 10% 8.75% Disclosed Samsung Securities KRX: 016360 9% 7.5% Disclosed

Settlement Structures and Market Infrastructure Debates

The underlying catalyst for these short-term credit products remains the two-day settlement window inherent in equity transactions. When investors sell holdings on the KOSPI—where Kiwoom Securities (KRX: 039490) traded at 243,000 won (down 1.62%), Mirae Asset Securities (KRX: 006800) at 29,850 won (down 2.13%), NH Investment & Securities (KRX: 005940) at 24,800 won (down 6.59%), and Samsung Securities (KRX: 016360) at 85,700 won (down 4.14%)—cash availability is delayed by 48 hours.

Brokerages filled this structural timing gap by offering collateralized advances against pending sale proceeds, charging annualized rates reaching up to 10% before recent administrative pressure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.