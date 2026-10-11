The Irish government is providing more than €20 million to the commercial greyhound racing industry through the Department of Agriculture’s budget, despite collapsing public support and steep declines in attendance. Social Democrats agriculture spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore highlighted the funding allocation, pointing out that state backing persists even as injuries, fatalities, and overbreeding plague the sector.

State Funding Amid Collapsing Public Support

Buried within the fine print of the Department of Agriculture’s budget, greyhound racing has secured its biggest budget in 25 years. This massive allocation arrives as public backing for the sport plummets. A 2024 Norstat poll commissioned by GREY2K USA Worldwide indicated that 70% of respondents want state funding for greyhound racing scrapped, while just 16% view the industry favorably. Attendance figures mirror this disillusionment, showing a near 75% drop between 2005 and 2025.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael continue to keep the commercial sector on financial life-support, a practice Whitmore condemned as shameful given the industry’s well-documented association with animal abuse, injuries, and fatalities. Ireland stands as an international outlier, remaining one of just four countries worldwide where commercial greyhound racing is legal. While Scotland, Wales, and New Zealand have all moved to ban the practice, Irish government parties and supporting Independent TDs refuse to pursue similar legislative prohibitions.

Tracking the Toll on Track and Off

The human-funded continuation of the sport carries a heavy physical toll on the animals. Official figures show that 202 greyhounds died in track deaths during 2024, alongside 187 reported injuries. During the first eight months of 2025, track vets euthanized 134 greyhounds, bringing the combined total of killed or injured dogs to 376. Records indicate that 100% of dogs which were injured racing on Newbridge Greyhound Racetrack in 2025 were euthanized.

These grim statistics capture only recorded race events, as trial sessions operate without veterinary oversight or statistical tracking. Broader tracking data reveals that 41% of greyhounds born in 2021 are either dead or unaccounted for. An RTÉ documentary previously estimated that 6,000 greyhounds were killed annually simply for failing to meet owners’ speed expectations. Rampant overbreeding yields approximately 16,000 puppies annually in Ireland, yet fewer than 1,000 find rehoming solutions each year, leaving animal rescues and pounds operating far beyond capacity.

The Ongoing Battle Over Ireland’s Puppy Farms

Greyhounds are not the sole canine population facing systemic welfare challenges in Ireland. The nation remains the puppy farm capital of Europe, generating at least 30,000 puppies annually in registered establishments alongside countless others from unregistered entities. Approximately 100,000 pups are born in the country each year, with female breeding dogs frequently confined to cramped, damp, and unsanitary conditions.

Pound intakes have surged dramatically in the wake of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis. Irish pounds intake numbers reached 7,352 dogs in 2024—marking a 77% increase from 2021—while euthanasias doubled to 340 dogs. Last November, Whitmore introduced the Dog Welfare (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Dáil, aiming to curb unregistered breeding through strict provisions. These included capping breeding females at 30 per site, establishing a 16-month minimum and eight-year maximum breeding age, limiting females to a single litter per year and four across a lifetime, banning surgical artificial insemination, and mandating a 1:10 staff-to-dog ratio.

Although the legislation received cross-party support during a December debate, Whitmore agreed to postpone the bill for 12 months following ministerial assurances of proactive engagement. That promised collaboration has failed to materialize. Meanwhile, the General Scheme of the Dog Breeding Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2026 features some positive developments but omits any restriction on the number of breeding females per site. With Northern Ireland preparing to cap adult dogs at 25 per establishment, concerns mount that large-scale breeders will shift operations south of the border to exploit laxer regulations.