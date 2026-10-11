Sandra Barneda and Pascalle Paerel Marry in Ávila: All the Details of the Wedding

Television presenter Sandra Barneda and Dutch dancer and entrepreneur Pascalle Paerel officially married on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in Candeleda, Ávila, after four and a half years of relationship. Infobae reported that the couple exchanged vows before more than 150 guests in an outdoor ceremony that combined Spanish and Dutch customs and was conducted primarily in English. Two friends of Pascalle and Sandra’s sister also shared words during the proceedings. As Barneda posted on her Instagram account regarding the chosen date: Nosotras elegimos la fecha para casarnos, pero quizá fue ella la que nos encontró a nosotras. Tres dieces. Tres unos. Un 111. Hay quien dice que este número simboliza los nuevos comienzos, la alineación y la fuerza de las decisiones que nacen del corazón. Ahora sabemos que esta fecha será nuestra para siempre .

Here is the kicker: the couple organized the entire wedding in less than three months after publicly announcing their engagement on July 28, 2026. Opting for a compressed timeline allowed them to bypass months of wedding-planning stress while finalizing the details at their own pace.

The Wedding Logistics and Ceremony Details

Photo: bodas.net

Location: Candeleda, Ávila, situated at Sandra Barneda’s private country estate featuring a garden and pool. This specific location holds personal significance because Pascalle Paerel proposed to the journalist there months prior.

Candeleda, Ávila, situated at Sandra Barneda’s private country estate featuring a garden and pool. This specific location holds personal significance because Pascalle Paerel proposed to the journalist there months prior. Officiant and Ceremony: Comedian and television presenter Carlos Latre officiated the outdoor ceremony, adding light humor, alongside the mayor of Candeleda, who handled the legal formalization.

Comedian and television presenter Carlos Latre officiated the outdoor ceremony, adding light humor, alongside the mayor of Candeleda, who handled the legal formalization. Guest List: Over 150 attendees gathered for the event, featuring numerous prominent television personalities such as Jorge Javier Vázquez, Marta Torné, Ion Aramendi (accompanied by María Amores), Xuso Jones, Beatriz Archidona, and Verónica Dulanto. Archidona highlighted Sandra’s great personal moment, while Aramendi wished them happiness like the one he shares with his wife. Dulanto defined the newlyweds as almas gemelas .

Wedding Detail Sandra Barneda Pascalle Paerel Designer / Brand Alvarno (Arnaud Maillard and Álvaro Castejón) Rosa Clará Dress Style Disco and 1970s-inspired crepe and silk chiffon, featuring a draped cowl neckline, fluid skirt, and a long neck-tied cape Halter neckline, bias-cut column silhouette with a natural drape Procession Companion Parents Miguel and Blanca Father Pawl Accessories Navy blue ballet flat shoes and a bouquet of white tulips A veil and a bouquet featuring calla lilies

Bridal Fashion Choices and Personal Touches

The fashion choices highlighted each bride’s distinct background and professional history. Sandra Barneda turned to her friends Arnaud Maillard and Álvaro Castejón of the fashion label Alvarno to create a custom design. As detailed by ABC, the dress drew inspiration from 1970s disco and rock-chic aesthetics, prompting the presenter to confess during her dress fitting: Fue como estar dentro de una película. Pensé: ‘Madre mía, es verdad, me voy a casar’ . Barneda completed her look with navy blue ballet flats—a deliberate nod to Pascalle’s career in classical dance—and a bouquet of white tulips.

Photo: abc.es

Pascalle Paerel selected a clean, minimalist aesthetic for her bridal wear. She walked down the aisle in a Rosa Clará gown characterized by a high halter neckline and a straight column silhouette. According to ABC, Pascalle entered the ceremony accompanied by her father, Pawl, while Sandra walked down the path with her parents, Miguel and Blanca.

Romance Built on Intentional Decisions

The timeline from engagement to the altar remained notably swift. After announcing their impending marriage on July 28, 2026, the couple executed their plans in under ninety days.

Despite the condensed schedule, both women maintained that the quick turnaround was a deliberate strategy to protect their peace of mind. Explaining her decision to marry later in life at age 51, Barneda stated, “The real reason I am getting married is that I have found the person. Once you find the person, you have to be brave, because getting married is being brave. You have to truly commit to that bond.”