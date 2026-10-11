President De La Espriella Orders Fourth Catatumbo Airstrike

President Abelardo De la Espriella ordered the fourth military airstrike of his administration in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, 2026, targeting a Frente 33 dissident camp in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander.

The military offensive struck a forested encampment in the Catatumbo region during the early morning hours, according to reports from the ground involving specialized army units. Two Kfir fighter jets from the Colombian Aerospace Force dropped munitions on the target at around 1:00 a.m. following intelligence work that located the insurgents.

By 5:00 a.m., Army Black Hawk helicopters deployed from a military base to secure the area and prevent escape routes for surviving fighters. Units from the Joint Command of Special Operations (CCOES) then moved on foot into the target zone to verify structural damage and assess casualties.

Casualty Counts and Preliminary Damage Assessments in Catatumbo

Official bodies have yet to release a definitive institutional balance, but early field reports vary by publisher. Media sources on the ground noted that several deaths had been reported by consulted sources while verification continued. Meanwhile, Noticias RCN cited preliminary figures pointing to at least three deceased insurgents recovered from a camp that military intelligence estimated held roughly 20 individuals.

Photo: Infobae

Preliminary reports also indicated a count of two fatalities alongside one minor recovered from the site. Troops also worked to catalog seized war materials and check for potential captures as clearance sweeps proceeded.

A Four-Strike Military Campaign Since August 2026

This operation marks the fourth aerial bombardment ordered since President Abelardo De La Espriella assumed office on August 7, 2026. The government’s previous air campaigns targeted several distinct armed factions across border and jungle departments.

August 10, 2026: The first bombardment struck the ELN in the Catatumbo region, marking the administration’s initial air strike in Norte de Santander.

The first bombardment struck the ELN in the Catatumbo region, marking the administration’s initial air strike in Norte de Santander. August 27, 2026: Operation Amón targeted dissident structures under the command of alias Calarcá in Guaviare.

Operation Amón targeted dissident structures under the command of alias Calarcá in Guaviare. August 30, 2026: Operation Azarías hit the Carolina Ramírez Front in Miraflores, Guaviare, neutralizing 23 members tied to alias El Tigre or Pintado.

Operation Azarías hit the Carolina Ramírez Front in Miraflores, Guaviare, neutralizing 23 members tied to alias El Tigre or Pintado. October 11, 2026: The fourth strike hit the Frente 33 dissident faction in Catatumbo.

The escalation follows a broader security restructuring. Just six days prior to the strike, the executive branch presented the Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta Urano, a specialized unit of 1,200 military personnel deployed to combat armed groups, narcotics trafficking, and hydrocarbon theft.

Photo: Eltiempo

Legal Context and Humanitarian Crisis in Norte de Santander

The operation comes nearly a month after the Bogotá 34th Family Court resolved a legal tutela that had previously suspended airstrikes over concerns regarding child recruitment. While the ruling lifted the injunction, it imposed a heightened standard of precaution whenever authorities hold intelligence indicating minors may be present in targeted camps.

The Catatumbo region itself has remained an active zone of conflict. An ongoing territorial war between the ELN and the Frente 33, which began in January 2025, has displaced more than 120,000 residents, confined thousands more, and left at least 115 dead. Armed factions in the dispute have also deployed explosive-laden drones that have harmed civilians.

President Abelardo De la Espriella stated, For every citizen, police officer, and soldier they assassinate, the government's response will be forceful and lethal.

Authorities await a comprehensive operational balance from the executive branch as troops continue clearing the jungle terrain in northern Norte de Santander.