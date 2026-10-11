As the November 3 midterm elections approach, voters across competitive U.S. districts express mounting frustration over job losses and rising costs driven by broad trade duties. Despite widespread public disapproval and factory layoffs in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Kansas, the administration holds fast to its import tax agenda.

Voters who once backed the Republican trade agenda are rethinking their ballots ahead of the upcoming election as factory closures and layoffs mount in battleground states. Nelson Vandermeer, a 62-year-old product designer in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District, lost his job after Howard Miller closed its century-old clockmaking factory in Zeeland, Michigan. The plant relied on overseas parts, and the company ultimately sold off its inventory and brand name while laying off nearly 200 workers.

Factory Layoffs and Economic Squeeze in Michigan and Pennsylvania

The closure left Vandermeer and his colleagues without work despite prior promises of a domestic manufacturing renaissance. So much for bringing jobs back , Vandermeer said, noting that he plans to vote straight Democrat in the midterms. Similar pressures affect voters in competitive contests across Kansas, Iowa, and Ohio, where constituents face farm foreclosures, higher prices, and factory reductions.

In Pennsylvania, Wendell Young, a union leader in the state where several factories have had layoffs, senses a sharp backlash among workers. Last summer, Young received an influx of angry responses after sending an email blaming trade levies for a decision by Post Holdings to cut 160 jobs at a local pet food factory in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

“Keep politics out of this.” A worker at the plant in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, via The Independent

Even so, union leadership notes a distinct shift in local sentiment. Some workers may be turning on Trump, though others think the tariffs in the long run will work , Young noted, adding that he senses a backlash among workers who feel shocked by the lack of expected job growth.

Vornado Air and Case Plant Reductions Across Kansas and Iowa

Michael Happe, the company’s chief executive, described the situation by stating, It’s a day to day battle . Formerly employed at backhoe manufacturer Case in Burlington, Iowa, 55-year-old Tracy Chew saw her workplace slated for closure by the firm prior to the implementation of tariffs. Chew cast her ballot for Trump in 2016, subsequently supporting Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 and Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024. Although she voted across party lines in past presidential elections, she notes that few alternative manufacturing jobs are moving into the area.

Public opinion data reflects broader voter dissatisfaction. A September poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research shows that only about 3 in 10 U.S. adults support Trump’s approach, with a majority feeling that the approach has caused more pain than help.

Legal Hurdles and Section 301 Trade Actions

Despite judicial setbacks, the administration continues to pursue aggressive import duties. After the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s trade actions in February, the White House turned to an array of other trade laws to accomplish its goals.

Photo: Tahlequah Daily Press

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers defended the strategy, arguing that current construction work on domestic factories lays the groundwork for future employment.

“Factory construction jobs of today mean more manufacturing jobs down the road once those factories come online.” Taylor Rogers, White House spokeswoman, via The Boston Globe

Fiscal Realities and the Long-Term Outlook for Import Levies

Financial analysts suggest that upcoming administrations may find it difficult to eliminate existing duties regardless of midterm political pressure. Capital Economics Ltd. notes that gross revenue from import taxes accounts for roughly 1% of gross domestic product based on an average tariff rate of 11%.

Photo: Yahoo! Finance Canada