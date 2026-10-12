On Sunday, Sacha Baron Cohen led 300 fans dressed as his satirical character Ali G through the streets of London ahead of the theatrical release of the comedy film Ali G: Who Iz I? The festivities were timed to promote the forthcoming comedy movie, with Cohen starring and making his directorial feature debut.

From London Landmarks to Leicester Square

Accompanied by hundreds of look-alikes sporting wrap-around sunglasses and fake goatees, the group traveled across London on double-decker buses and a Thames boat party.

The journey concluded at Cineworld Leicester Square, where Cohen oversaw an Ali G Lookalike Competition and awarded a winner.

Theatrical Strategy for ‘Who Iz I?’

Amazon MGM Studios has scheduled a limited theatrical release for Ali G: Who Iz I? on October 23, running for just one week before the film becomes available on Prime Video.

In the upcoming film, Ali G learns his girlfriend is eight months pregnant and travels to America to prepare for the child’s arrival. The character previously appeared in the 2002 feature film Ali G Indahouse, directed by Mark Mylod.

Project Release Year Director Ali G Indahouse 2002 Mark Mylod Borat 2006 Larry Charles Brüno 2009 Larry Charles Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 2020 N/A

Da Ali G Show also introduced characters Borat Sagdiyev and Brüno Gehard, both of whom subsequently starred in feature films, with Larry Charles helming Brüno in 2009 and the acclaimed 2006 film Borat, followed by the 2020 sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Aftermath and Future Plans

Me iz well proud to have staged de biggest event in London since de Paris Olympics 3 years ago — de bloke who counts Donald Trumps crowds said dere woz over 800,000 Ali Gs on de streets! Ali G said in a statement in his trademark dialect.

Dis haz gone so well me iz gonna make it an annual event every five years and best of all it went wivout trouble and it woz a massive boost to de London economy — in fact TK Maxx on Oxford Street had its busiest day in a decade wiv over 300K worf of goods shoplifted, he added.

The film is scheduled to be in cinemas for one weekend only on October 23 and available shortly after at Egham Market on DVDs burned by Ali G.