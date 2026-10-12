Erie Mass Shooting: Father of Slain Toddler Says Gunman Was Family Patriarch

A mass shooting in Erie, Pennsylvania, has left nine people dead, including the suspected gunman, following an October 9, 2026, attack.

A Smiling Facade and a Community in Shock

Julius Windham stood outside the memorial on Sunday wearing a T-shirt adorned with pictures of the women and children killed, featuring the words, “Forever In My Heart.” Among the victims was his 1-year-old daughter, Amarianna, alongside her pregnant mother, the woman’s 5-year-old son, and an unborn baby.

Windham recalled that the gunman never appeared distressed or out of the ordinary prior to the violence. “I think that was a front for him,” Windham said. “Him every day, him smiling and being just — you would think of nothing like that would happen.”

Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah stated that the gunman was related to seven of the victims, while the eighth person killed outside the home was a friend of the pregnant woman. Authorities have not yet publicly released the names of the gunman or the victims.

The Timeline of the Erie Tragedy

Investigators recovered video and audio evidence from inside the residence capturing muffled gunshot sounds just moments before two distressed women arrived at the home and began pounding on the door. According to Chief Lorah, the gunman emerged, shot the two women as they ran toward him, and then returned inside.

Photo: abcnews.com

Responding officers found the two women dead outside the property. After deploying a drone and a robot into the home, police entered and discovered the bodies of the 5-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl on the first floor, two more women and two young men in a stairwell, and the shooter on the second floor.

Nicole and Debra Eller, who have known the family for over three decades and whose best friend was among the victims, expressed deep shock over the escalation. Nicole Eller noted that the shooter “was a good guy, and then he started going downhill with everything.” Debra Eller echoed the disbelief, asking, “They were a lovely family. Who would have thought this would ever happen? … His grandchildren, his kids, how can you do that?”

Investigation and Historical Parallels

Police have not yet established a definitive motive for the shooting, though Chief Lorah suggested that mental health issues may have played a factor. Investigators are currently reviewing cellphones belonging to the two women killed outside and speaking with surviving relatives to piece together what preceded the violence.

Photo: apnews.com

The scale of the tragedy has drawn comparisons to a 1982 massacre in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where a man killed 13 people, including five of his own children.

Addressing the community and grieving families during a Saturday news conference, Erie Mayor Daria Devlin expressed profound sorrow over the event. “I am so deeply sorry,” Devlin said. “What happened to you was horrific, and there is nothing that any of us can say today that will make this any easier. … Our entire community is with you, we’re grieving with you. And we are here to support you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in emotional distress, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.