CommBank Report Reveals Aussie Wages Lag Behind Inflation

Commonwealth Bank data shows Australian wage growth stalled at 3.3 per cent annually in September, trailing a 4 per cent inflation rate.

Assessing the Wage and Inflation Disconnect

Wage increases across Australia are failing to keep pace with rising consumer prices, according to the latest labor report from Commonwealth Bank (ASX: CBA). While annual inflation sits at 4 per cent, overall wage growth remains constrained at 3.3 per cent. For the three months leading up to September, wage growth held steady at a modest 0.8 per cent compared to the previous quarter, while month-to-month figures dipped slightly from 3.5 to 3.3 per cent.

This dynamic creates a negative real wage trajectory when measured against the trimmed mean inflation rate of 3.6 per cent, which is the primary metric monitored by the Reserve Bank of Australia to exclude volatile price movements. CommBank economist Harry Ottley noted that neither recent policy interventions nor external cost pressures have triggered the broader pay adjustments anticipated by analysts.

“Our data is showing that wage growth has not materially responded to higher actual and expected inflation, and the impact of the Fair Work Commission decision has been notable but limited,” Mr Ottley stated. “There is no sign yet that higher inflation is feeding through to wage settings more broadly.”

Evaluating Policy Impact and Regional Disparities

Earlier this year, the Fair Work Commission intervened by lifting minimum wage and award rates by 4.75 per cent. Alongside cost pressures stemming from the conflict in Iran, financial analysts expected these factors to drive significant upward revisions in household pay packets. Instead, CommBank’s figures indicate that the August bump from the commission’s ruling proved short-lived and delivered a smaller overall impact than initially forecasted.

Geographic disparities remain distinct across the country. South Australia, the Northern Territory, and Tasmania lead domestic wage gains with an annual increase of 3.7 per cent. Conversely, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory lag behind, recording the lowest wage growth in the country at 3 per cent.

Metric Current Rate Comparison / Prior Period Annual Wage Growth (CommBank) 3.3% Down from 3.5 to 3.3 per cent monthly Headline Inflation Rate 4 per cent Outpacing nominal wage growth Trimmed Mean Inflation (RBA Gauge) 3.6 per cent Exceeds current annual wage increases Quarterly Wage Growth (Q3) 0.8% Steady compared to previous quarter Unemployment Rate (August) 4.6% Drifting higher amid rising participation

Labor Supply Realities and Reserve Bank Implications

While official figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics point toward broader labor market resilience, CommBank’s internal employment metrics reflect a more conservative expansion. The bank’s data points to an increase of roughly 20,000 seasonally adjusted jobs in September. However, this modest employment pick-up has been thoroughly outpaced by a growing labor supply, driven by a rising participation rate.

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Consequently, the national unemployment rate drifted higher to reach 4.6 per cent in August. Financial analysts at the major institution expect this upward trend in joblessness to continue as labor demand balances out.

According to Mr Ottley, the absence of aggressive wage-push dynamics represents a stabilizing factor for central bank policymakers. “This somewhat eases the risk that pure wage inflation will become a material additional concern for the RBA’s inflation fight, though there is no shortage of other concerns on that score,” he noted, highlighting that subdued wage adjustments remove one major catalyst for further monetary tightening.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.