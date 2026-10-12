Singapore to Pilot Weekly Ferry Service for Sea Ash Scattering from 2027

Beginning in the second half of 2027, the National Environment Agency (NEA) is set to introduce a two-year pilot ferry service that will offer Singaporean families a fresh alternative for dispersing the cremated remains of deceased relatives at sea.

Expanding Capacity as Cremation Rates Rise

The upcoming pilot addresses a growing demand for after-death services in an aging population. Annual deaths in Singapore are projected to climb from approximately 26,500 in 2025 to around 40,000 by 2040, according to the NEA. Currently, roughly 82 per cent of individuals who pass away in the country are cremated.

While traditional columbarium niches remain common, alternative methods such as ash scattering have steadily gained traction. Since the introduction of inland ash scattering in 2021—beginning with the Garden of Peace at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and followed by the August 2025 opening of the Garden of Serenity at Mandai North Crematorium—the proportion of cremations involving inland scattering rose from about 7 per cent in 2022 to roughly 12 per cent in 2025.

Photo: Malay Mail

Roughly 42 per cent of participants favored ash scattering, according to a National University of Singapore Institute of Policy Studies investigation into wake spaces. Of those favoring scattering, 27 per cent preferred sea scattering, while 15 per cent favored inland facilities.

Logistics and Cost of the 2027 Ferry Pilot

Under the terms of the two-year pilot, the service will operate weekly from the Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, managed by an operator appointed by the NEA. To keep the service cost-effective, each vessel will accommodate multiple bereaved families traveling together, with the service accommodating up to eight bereaved families on each vessel and each application covering up to six family members.

Each application will cost S$50. By comparison, booking an inland ash scattering slot at the NEA’s designated gardens costs S$320. For broader context, sea ash scattering is currently offered by funeral service providers at a designated site situated approximately 3.2 kilometers east of Raffles Lighthouse.

Photo: The Straits Times

In order to respect various religious and cultural traditions, the NEA indicated that relatives can organize prayers or memorial ceremonies at suitable venues outside the terminal either prior to or following the ferry trip.

Monitoring Uptake and Future Arrangements

Throughout the two-year trial period, the agency will monitor uptake and gather feedback to assess the long-term viability of the service. Ahead of the 2027 launch, the agency will publish full specifics regarding the designated scatter site, reservation protocols, and step-by-step procedures.