Uber delivery business rivals DoorDash with high EBITDA

Uber operates a massive local-commerce marketplace driven significantly by its delivery operations alongside traditional passenger transport. While the company built its global brand on ride-hailing, recent financial metrics analyzed by reubenmars.substack.com reveal that Uber Delivery has grown into a titan rivalling dedicated platforms like DoorDash.

The Hidden Scale of Uber Delivery

Uber became a household verb by moving people from one geographic coordinate to another. However, the foundational software network, mapping arrays, payment pipelines, and routing engines engineered for passenger transit turned out to be remarkably platform-agnostic. Once the infrastructure existed to match local supply with real-time consumer demand, moving physical objects became a logical adjacent problem.

This puts Delivery on par with the scale of competitors. For perspective, DoorDash reported a 2025 Marketplace Gross Order Value of corresponding scale, alongside $13.7 billion in revenue and $2.78 billion in adjusted EBITDA. By marketplace transaction value, Uber Delivery alone stands shoulder-to-shoulder with DoorDash’s entire operations, producing $3.57 billion of adjusted EBITDA under the hood.

Beyond Restaurant Meals into Local Commerce

This is no longer simply about delivering takeout from local eateries. The underlying logistics network now regularly transports groceries, convenience goods, retail products, and varied local commerce. The diversification creates a flywheel effect across the entire software ecosystem.

Drivers can seamlessly participate in multiple types of demand streams depending on peak hours and local inventory needs. Consumers open a single application for multiple local errands, which drives up user engagement metrics. Higher daily active usage makes the platform exponentially more valuable to merchants, whose participation further expands consumer utility.

Advertising as a High-Margin Software Layer

Software monetization does not stop at logistics fees. A secondary digital marketplace has emerged directly inside the delivery framework: advertising. According to reubenmars.substack.com, Uber reported that Delivery’s 2025 revenue increase included an additional $568 million derived strictly from advertising revenue.

By leveraging first-party consumer purchase intent data, brands can bid for prominent placement within the app’s user interface. This turns every storefront view into a targeted digital billboard, extracting superior return on investment and profit margins from existing infrastructure without requiring physical asset expansion.

Network Architecture and the Marketplace Flywheel

The core technological triumph behind Uber was never just the ride-hailing interface. It was solving the distributed systems challenge of real-time local matching. The company successfully integrated complex software stacks including:

Large-scale consumer identity and authentication systems

Dynamic geographic mapping and routing APIs

Secure payment processing gateways

Local-market operations control panels

Networks do not inherently care what payload they transport. The car was merely the initial application layer deployed onto the network. Once the foundational API architecture was hardened, expanding the payload from a human passenger to a grocery bag or retail package required zero fundamental re-architecting of the core matching engine.