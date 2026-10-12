Mom and Son Top Bestseller List With Chinese Takeaway Cookbook

Choo and Chin Taylor, a mother and son duo from Minehead, Somerset who began posting cooking videos on social media in 2017, have reached the top of the Sunday Times bestseller list with their new cookbook, The Ultimate Chinese Takeaway Bible, featuring 150 recipes.

The Bottom Line

Choo and Chin Taylor’s cookbook, The Ultimate Chinese Takeaway Bible, instantly topped the Sunday Times bestseller list in both the food and drink and the non-fiction categories after its publication last month.

The mother-and-son cooking duo amassed three million followers across TikTok and YouTube under the name Ziang’s Food Workshop, initially starting their online videos in 2017 when their winter takeaway trade slowed down.

After running physical restaurant ventures in Porlock Weir and later relocating to Minehead, the pair closed their physical shop to focus entirely on social media and digital cookery content, with international book releases planned for 2027.

From Minehead Takeaway Kitchens to Bestselling Authors

The journey to the top of the publishing charts started out as an accident in a home kitchen. Chin Taylor, a fifth-generation Chinese Malaysian chef whose family has run street food stalls and restaurants for more than 120 years, grew up working in his auntie’s Chinese takeaway in Watchet. He spent most of his free time there outside of school hours, enduring grueling 16-hour workdays.

In 2011, Chin and his mother Choo opened their first restaurant, the Exmoor Cooking Company, in Porlock Weir, which later became known as Ziang’s. When winter trade suffered a downturn in 2017, Chin decided to experiment with social media. They uploaded a sweet and sour sauce video to YouTube and promptly forgot about it.

Eleven months later, Chin discovered the video had pulled in 60,000 views and 7,000 subscribers. Choo initially thought making the videos was a waste of time that no one would watch, but once she saw the initial traction, she told her son, “Let’s make something happen.”

Building Ziang’s Food Workshop Online

Following their initial success, the pair began filming regularly, showing viewers how to recreate traditional takeaway favorites and street food dishes at home. Their repertoire included staples like chicken chow mein, fried rice, beef curry, and crispy chilli beef. Chin noted that viewers frequently tried their recipes and declared them “better than their local.”

Three years ago, the duo relocated Ziang’s from Porlock Weir to Minehead. They have since closed their physical storefront entirely to focus their energy on social media under the banner Ziang’s Food Workshop, which has grown into one of Britain’s biggest Chinese cookery channels. Choo noted that having a takeaway is on hold for now, explaining that she is in no rush and would love to bring back a cookery school one day.

Publishing Milestones and Future Plans

Their collective online presence eventually caught the eye of a major publishing firm, resulting in The Ultimate Chinese Takeaway Bible. Featuring 150 distinct recipes, the book was published last month and immediately claimed the number-one spot on the Sunday Times bestseller list in both the non-fiction and food and drink categories.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Chin emphasized that the book relies on authenticity rather than kitchen tricks, noting that what appears on the plate is exactly what was cooked. While the pair now look toward an international release scheduled for 2027, they continue to handle everything themselves. Chin admitted he does not sleep much, but acknowledged that the current wave of success may not last forever. Meanwhile, the duo’s long-term aspirations include launching their own television cooking show and establishing a chain of fast-food outlets.

Milestone / Metric Details Digital Reach 3 million followers across TikTok and YouTube Book Content 150 recipes featured in The Ultimate Chinese Takeaway Bible Bestseller Status Instant Sunday Times bestseller (Non-Fiction & Food/Drink) International Release Scheduled for 2027