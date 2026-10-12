Brock Purdy and 49ers Defeat Seattle Seahawks 32-29

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy engineered a 12-play, 74-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 32-29 on Sunday, handing Seattle its first home loss in 371 days and moving the 49ers to a 5-0 record.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Brock Purdy: Solidifying his early-season MVP campaign despite playing with a depleted wide receiver corps.

Solidifying his early-season MVP campaign despite playing with a depleted wide receiver corps. Mike Evans: Delivered a monster fantasy outing, capitalizing on injuries around him to secure a season-high seven receptions for 113 yards, a touchdown, and a crucial two-point conversion.

Delivered a monster fantasy outing, capitalizing on injuries around him to secure a season-high seven receptions for 113 yards, a touchdown, and a crucial two-point conversion. Seahawks Defense: Surrendered 32 points at home after entering the matchup ranked second in expected points added per play.

Fourth-Quarter Resilience at Lumen Field

The last time San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy played in Seattle, he could lead an injury-laden 49ers team to only two field goals in a 35-point playoff loss to the Super Bowl-bound Seahawks. On Sunday, the narrative completely flipped.

Trailing 26-21 late in the contest, Purdy orchestrated a methodical 12-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans. Purdy immediately followed up by finding Evans again on a 2-point attempt to push the 49ers ahead 29-26. After a subsequent Seattle field goal, San Francisco marched 43 yards in eight plays to set up a 44-yard game-winning field goal.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged the gritty nature of the victory after the final whistle. I thought Brock did an unbelievable job finding a way there to win at the end, Shanahan said. There were some ups and downs. By no means was everything perfect. He was really good in the fourth quarter.

Overcoming Attrition Against the NFL’s Second-Best Defense

The 49ers entered Sunday already missing four wide receivers on injured reserve. The depth was tested further when Deebo Samuel and Jacob Cowing suffered game-ending injuries.

Despite facing the league’s second-best defense in expected points added per play, Purdy capitalized on early turnovers before executing when it mattered most. He finished 19 of 29 passing for 189 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While his 92.5 passer rating marked his first game this season under the 100-mark, he outplayed Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

We got a bunch of warriors, Shanahan said regarding his depleted roster. Everyone knows the talent and the stars of some of the guys on our team. What makes our guys special is how much they love football, how much they give it up every week.

Stepping into the primary pass-catching role, Mike Evans delivered a stellar performance. He’s a game-changer, Purdy noted of his target. As a quarterback, any time I have to go to him it always feels good.

Evans shared the sentiment regarding the intensity of the divisional matchup. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, Evans told Fox after the game. They’re a great team, and we came out here and showed we’re a great team, as well.

Statical Breakdown of the NFC West Clash

Metric San Francisco 49ers Seattle Seahawks Record 5-0 Not Reported Passing Leader Brock Purdy (189 Yds) Sam Darnold Key Receiver Mike Evans (113 Yds, 1 TD) Cooper Kupp Final Score 32 29

The victory gives San Francisco the league’s most impressive résumé through five weeks. The 49ers hold the league’s best point differential, with three of their five wins coming against teams possessing winning records, including divisional heavyweights in Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams. Purdy now boasts 13 touchdowns against just two interceptions on the year.

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