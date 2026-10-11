Live Updates 49ers and Seahawks Meet in Week 5 Clash

Undefeated San Francisco visits Seattle on October 11, 2026, for a high-stakes NFC West clash at Lumen Field. The 4-0 49ers seek revenge against a 3-1 Seahawks squad and coach Mike Macdonald after last season’s playoff elimination.

The rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks reaches a critical juncture on October 11, 2026, as the two division rivals square off at Lumen Field in a Week 5 showdown (as detailed in team previews). San Francisco enters the contest with an unblemished 4-0 record, while Seattle looks to defend home turf and claim the division lead at 3-1 (according to analysis from Sports Illustrated).

Lingering Resentment From Last Season’s Postseason Rout

The visiting 49ers carry heavy memories from their last trip to Seattle. In January, Seattle decisively ended San Francisco’s season with a 41-6 victory in the NFC Divisional Round (reported by NFL.com). That blowout served as a launching pad for Seattle’s run to a Super Bowl victory hosted at Levi’s Stadium (The Guardian noted).

Photo: The Guardian

San Francisco players have made no secret of their motivation heading into this weekend. Everyone knows what it is. 49ers safety Malik Mustapha said (via the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette). Immediately following their Week 4 win against the Broncos, players in San Francisco began talking about the upcoming matchup. A victory for the 49ers would give them a multi-game cushion in the NFC West, along with head-to-head tiebreakers over both Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams. On the other side, the Seahawks understand the magnitude of the standings: a loss would drop them two games behind their opponents in the division.

Brock Purdy Faces the Mike Macdonald Defense Again

A major narrative surrounding the matchup is quarterback Brock Purdy’s struggles against schemes coached by Mike Macdonald (FOX Sports pointed out). Dating back to Macdonald’s tenure as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator in 2023, where Purdy threw four interceptions on Christmas night, the San Francisco offense has consistently found itself stifled (The Press Democrat reported).

Photo: NFL.com

Last season, the Seahawks outscored San Francisco 54-9 across two late-season meetings, holding the 49ers scoreless across 19 offensive possessions (The Press Democrat added). Seattle’s defensive approach relies on a disciplined two-high safety shell that neutralizes the middle of the field while stopping the run without committing extra defenders (FOX Sports analyzed). In past meetings, the Seahawks’ front flew around quickly to close passing windows and stifle the visitors’ ground attack.

“When they’re aggressive, they’re rarely irresponsible. It’s tough to get big plays on them. I think they’ve been no. 1 in the league two years in a row in that, whether it’s run or pass game.” Kyle Shanahan, 49ers Head Coach via NFL.com

Roster Changes and Key Matchups at Lumen Field

Both teams feature notable personnel shifts since their January meeting. San Francisco added veterans like Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel to bolster the passing game (noted by Seahawks team coverage). Furthermore, wide receiver Mike Evans has spent time preparing in uniform despite managing a rib injury during the week.

The Seattle offense also boasts familiar connections: offensive coordinator Brian Fleury spent from 2019 to 2025 as a San Francisco assistant coach before moving north.

Defensively, the 49ers will play without injured star edge rusher Nick Bosa (The Guardian confirmed). Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT at Lumen Field, with national television coverage provided by Fox (The Guardian reported).