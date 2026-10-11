Hurricane Isaac hits Georgia leaving power outages and fallen trees

Hurricane Isaac, the first of the Atlantic season, made landfall in Georgia as a posttropical cyclone, leaving widespread power outages and downed trees in its wake while crews continue working to repair damaged infrastructure.

Despite that progress, field crews continue clearing blocked roads and fixing broken wiring in multiple counties.

Infrastructure Damage and Repair Efforts Across Georgia

In Stone Mountain, private contractors spent Saturday working along Valley Creek Drive to remove a large tree resting directly on top of distribution lines and splice torn cables. Another incident in Rockdale County saw a falling tree crush an unoccupied vehicle parked right outside a residence, missing the actual home by a mere sixty centimeters.

The extent of the physical damage remains visible in rural cooperatives as well. Amicalola EMC reported via its Facebook page that roughly 4,700 meters of electrical wire remain unpowered across 233 separate locations. Furthermore, the number of snapped utility poles tracked by the cooperative climbed from 14 to 24.

To accelerate repairs, Amicalola EMC brought in an external contingent of 123 lineworkers. That mutual aid force includes crews from Colquitt EMC, Edisto Electric and Horry Electric out of South Carolina, North Georgia EMC, Pike, Excelsior EMC, Central Georgia EMC, Satilla EMC, Coweta-Fayette EMC, Washington EMC, and Mas-Tech.

Es posible que lleguen más efectivos, por lo que esperamos lograr avances significativos hoy, the utility stated regarding the incoming reinforcements.

Federal Disaster Authorization and Affected Counties

The posttropical system prompted a formal disaster declaration authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to mobilize equipment and coordinate relief operations across 76 counties. The affected zone includes major metropolitan and surrounding areas such as Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Hall, Henry, Pickens, Gilmer, Lumpkin, and Rockdale.

Metric / Entity Details System Type Posttropical Cyclone ( formerly Atlantic Hurricane Isaac ) Homes Restored 100,000 ( as of Saturday afternoon ) Mutual Aid Workers 123 personnel from various regional cooperatives FEMA Declaration Scope 76 counties across Georgia

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is currently utilizing incoming field reports to visualize and summarize initial damage assessments. Local, state, and federal officials must independently verify these figures before the state formally clears the financial thresholds required to trigger broader federal disaster assistance.