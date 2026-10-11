Remnants of Hurricane Isaias Leave Hundreds of Thousands Without Power in Florida and Alabama

Roughly 396 thousand electricity customers in the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama woke up without power on Sunday, October 11, 2026, as the remnants of former Hurricane Isaias moved northward, bringing heavy rainfall, severe wind gusts, and flood threats across the southeastern United States.

According to Alarabiya, the storm system left hundreds of thousands in darkness across the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama by Sunday morning. The National Weather Service warned that heavy rains could spark scattered flash flooding, while hazardous surf and life-threatening rip currents continued to impact Gulf and southeastern Atlantic coasts.

Destructive Remnants Impact Florida and Alabama

The storm system has already been linked to at least four deaths, including two individuals killed when trees collapsed onto homes in Florida and Alabama. Forecasters caution that the severe weather and potential flooding could stretch toward the mountains of Appalachia, with mid-to-heavy rainfall expected over a wide area reaching into the mid-Atlantic.

Before degrading into a post-tropical storm system, Isaias originally made landfall near Destin, Florida—a Gulf Coast resort destination known for high-rise buildings and tourist shops—after intensifying into a Category 2 hurricane.

Hurricane Simon Approaches Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Meanwhile, across North America, residents in Mexico are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Simon, according to the German news agency (DPA). Mexican meteorological and naval authorities report that Simon has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm and is expected to maintain its potency as it bears down on the west-central Pacific coast.

Forecasters anticipate that Simon will track to within slightly more than 30 kilometers of Mexico’s western coastline by Sunday evening. The storm brings maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometers per hour, towering waves between 6 and 8 meters high, and heavy downpours that threaten low-lying areas with rising water, floods, and landslides.