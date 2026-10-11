Jacksonville Police Fatally Shoot Armed Woman After Patrol Car Struck

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies fatally shot a 32-year-old woman on the city’s Northside Sunday morning after she pulled a firearm from her bag and fired at officers, striking a patrol vehicle. The shooting at the intersection of Mar Vic Lane and Biscayne Boulevard concluded a two-day manhunt involving at least three separate police responses to reports of an armed suspect brandishing a weapon across the area.

The sequence of events began on Saturday at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (News4JAX). A 911 caller reported seeing a woman dressed entirely in purple waving a gun on Monaco Drive. Responding officers searched the neighborhood but failed to locate her. About an hour later, dispatchers directed units to Briarcliff Road East after a resident reported that a woman had pointed a firearm at a man and his dog. Officers once again searched the vicinity without finding the suspect.

On Sunday morning at 10:22 a.m., JSO received another dispatch to the area of Mar Vic Lane and Dunn Avenue following reports of a woman pointing a gun at a man. Four officers arrived and made contact with the suspect, quickly identifying her as the same individual involved in the previous day’s emergency calls. The woman was yelling while carrying multiple bags.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers instructed her to show her hands at least four times, but she refused to comply. During the encounter, one of the responding officers stated he believed she possessed a firearm. The woman walked away from officers for roughly a quarter of a mile while continuing to ignore verbal commands.

When the pursuit reached Mar Vic Lane and Biscayne Boulevard, authorities stated the suspect pulled a weapon from one of her bags and fired toward the officers. The projectile struck the driver’s side door of a JSO patrol vehicle that officers had deployed for cover. Three officers returned fire, striking the woman multiple times. Emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Ongoing Investigation Into the Northside Shooting

Law enforcement officials have not yet released the identity of the 32-year-old woman, pending notification of her next of kin. Investigators are continuing to examine the timeline of the weekend incidents and the specifics of the final confrontation on the Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office routinely investigates officer-involved shootings alongside state attorneys to review the use of lethal force. Further updates regarding the deceased woman’s identity and the completed preliminary findings are expected as the department processes evidence from the scene.