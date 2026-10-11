Oasis Documentary Directors Reveal Challenges in Rockin’ On Interview

The documentary film Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger becomes available for exclusive streaming on Disney+ starting October 9, offering an unvarnished look at the phenomenon behind brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, according to rockinon.com.

Inside the Director’s Chair with Dylan and Will

The current November issue of the Japanese music publication Rockin’On features an extensive interview with the filmmakers behind the documentary project, directors Dylan and Will, who initially hesitated before taking on the daunting assignment. “Actually, I’ve been doing music-related video work for a long time, so recently I was thinking about stepping away from that genre for a while to work on different themes or completely different projects,” Dylan explained to rockin’On. The filmmakers admitted that the prospect of documenting a band globally famous for its volatile sibling rivalry brought an overwhelming sense of pressure.

“We felt an overwhelming amount of pressure because it’s a project the whole world is watching, and with brothers known for their fiery tempers, we had no idea what was going to happen,” Dylan noted. Will added with a laugh regarding the turbulent production schedule, “I was nervous every time to see if we recorded it properly.” While producer Stephen Knight held a prior acquaintance with Liam Gallagher, the directing duo had no personal relationship with the band members beforehand.

From Teen Fanzines to Live Concerts

The directors’ connection to the music dates back to their teenage years in 1990s Britain before the widespread adoption of the internet. Dylan recounted first encountering the band through music press photography. “I remember seeing their photo in NME or Melody Maker and thinking, ‘Oh, they look cool,'” Dylan told rockin’On. The pivotal moment arrived with an NME cassette insert featuring a demo recording of “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” which cemented their determination to catch a live performance.

“We were the generation listening to Oasis in real time, but we missed the wave of the Stone Roses or the slightly earlier Manchester scene,” Dylan shared. The directors highlighted the raw, unpolished energy of early Oasis as a stark contrast to contemporary musical landscapes. They noted that the band’s enduring appeal stems largely from the fact that the brothers remain entirely authentic to themselves.

Unfiltered Authenticity and Enduring Appeal

According to the filmmakers, the core reason audiences continue to pack live venues for Oasis lies in their steadfast refusal to soften their edges. “They are still very much themselves,” Will observed in the Rockin’On interview. While time apart may have brought a degree of maturity, the duo’s willingness to speak their minds without fear remains entirely intact.

“They have a sort of ordinary sensibility, which is why everyone feels a sense of affinity with them,” Will noted, pointing out that their human flaws and willingness to attempt what others avoid forms a crucial part of their enduring cultural gravity. The film captures this exact friction and magnetism, giving audiences a front-row seat to the chaos and brilliance that defined a generation.