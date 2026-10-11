Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Power Grid Hours After Trump Announces ‘Energy Ceasefire

On October 11, 2026, US President Donald Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to halt strikes on critical power infrastructure. However, the declaration sparked diplomatic confusion as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the deal was news to him, while Russian forces struck power plants in Kyiv and Kharkiv hours later.

Trump Announces Sudden Energy Ceasefire Amid Global Fuel Strains

The diplomatic announcement arrived via Donald Trump’s Truth Social network, where the US president stated that both warring nations had agreed to halt attacks on energy facilities. Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Trump wrote, without providing further implementation details.

The move followed a temporary US decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports. French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support for a genuine energy ceasefire while noting that diesel prices remained high at €2.25 per litre.

Kyiv Reacts with Surprise as Infrastructure Strikes Continue

Ukrainian leadership learned of the agreement through public channels rather than direct diplomatic communication. Speaking to Axios, Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted the announcement caught him off guard. It was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree, Zelenskyy said, adding that his government was actively awaiting formal details from Washington.

Despite the presidential declaration on social media, fighting persisted on the ground. Russian forces struck a power plant in Kyiv with a drone, causing localized power outages in the capital, followed closely by attacks on energy infrastructure in Kharkiv. These strikes coincided with an intensified bombing campaign in cities like Zaporizhzhia, where recent residential attacks caused significant civilian casualties.

Military analysts urged caution regarding the viability of any sudden pact. Military analyst Rob Clark said that while a temporary halt could grant Ukraine vital respite from relentless bombardment, previous agreements, such as a brief arrangement in March of the prior year, quickly unraveled. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continued separate tactical operations, launching drone strikes that temporarily shut down data centers operated by Russian technology firm Yandex.

Friction Over Leadership and Sanctions Easing

The diplomatic strain extended beyond energy targets into a public disagreement over governance and economic policy. Following Zelenskyy’s criticism of the Washington-Moscow diesel deal, Donald Trump suggested in statements to reporters that Ukraine should select a new leader capable of concluding the conflict quickly. He better damn well stop, Trump remarked regarding Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Ukrainian officials firmly rejected outside interference in domestic politics. Addressing the prospect of domestic ballots, Zelenskyy stated in a televised interview with ABC News that his country could organize elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day total ceasefire.

Photo: The Guardian

Key Official / Actor Stated Position on Energy Ceasefire Recent Related Action or Response Donald Trump Announced immediate energy ceasefire on social media Temporarily eased sanctions on Russian diesel exports Volodymyr Zelenskyy Expressed willingness to accept if Russia complies Notified the agreement was initially “news to me” Emmanuel Macron Expressed backing for a real energy ceasefire Highlighted high European diesel prices at €2.25 per litre

As international stakeholders await concrete terms from American negotiators, the lack of direct confirmation from Moscow leaves the durability of the announced energy pause in serious doubt. With basic infrastructure remaining vulnerable to overnight bombardments, the immediate trajectory of both regional energy security and broader diplomatic talks remains entirely open.