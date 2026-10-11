Final Trailer Released for Godzilla Minus Zero Ahead of November Release

Toho and GKIDS Films have released the final trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero, the upcoming sequel to the internationally successful and Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, setting a theatrical release for November 6th.

The Bottom Line

Release Window: Godzilla Minus Zero opens in cinemas on November 6th.

Godzilla Minus Zero opens in cinemas on November 6th. Creative Return: Writer, director, and visual effects whiz Takashi Yamazaki returns alongside his company Shirogumi.

Writer, director, and visual effects whiz Takashi Yamazaki returns alongside his company Shirogumi. Critical Reception: The sequel holds a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its theatrical rollout.

Returning to Post-War Japan in 1949

The new film takes place two years after the events of the 2023 predecessor, landing in 1949 as Japan attempts to distance itself from the devastation of World War II and the initial monster attacks. Peace proves short-lived as Godzilla returns fully regenerated, larger, and more ferocious than before, threatening the fragile rebuilding nation.

Milestone Production and Visual Effects Scale

Production on the sequel marks the first-ever Japanese production filmed for IMAX. Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the project as writer, director, and visual effects whiz, with his visual effects company Shirogumi returning to handle the digital work. Highlighting the technical complexity of the production, an individual shot of Godzilla rising from the water behind a plane—featured in earlier promotional material—was constructed using approximately two billion water particles generated by a team of just two visual effects artists.

Box Office Precedents and Critical Standing

The forthcoming release follows the theatrical run of Godzilla Minus One, which grossed $116 million against a production budget of $15 million. That 2023 release finished its run as the highest-grossing live-action film to debut in Japan that year and secured a place as the third highest-grossing non-English-language film in the U.S. market. Ahead of its November arrival, Godzilla Minus Zero has earned a 95% approval rating with an 8.5/10 average score on Rotten Tomatoes, essentially on par with the 99% score and 8.5/10 average achieved by its predecessor.

Film Title Release Year Setting Year Rotten Tomatoes Score Godzilla Minus One 2023 Post-WWII 99% (8.5/10) Godzilla Minus Zero N/A 1949 95% (8.5/10)