Why The End of Oak Street is Anne Hathaway’s Best 2026 Movie

Anne Hathaway accomplished a rare feat across five 2026 film releases that generated over $2.6 billion worldwide, prompting a recent CinemaBlend essay where the author watched every title to determine a personal favorite. Despite blockbusters like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the long-awaited The Devil Wears Prada 2, the writer selected the sci-fi horror picture The End of Oak Street as the standout performance of the year.

Assessing the 2026 Hathaway Box Office Slate

Cinemablend.com reported that Anne Hathaway appeared in five distinct films throughout 2026, pulling in a cumulative global box office gross exceeding $2.6 billion.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey proved to be the highest-grossing and most widely acknowledged film of her 2026 slate, though the author argued Hathaway’s role as Penelope functioned primarily as an ensemble piece where other actors took the spotlight.

Abrams-produced late-summer release that underperformed commercially but offered a subversive take on the traditional sci-fi horror matriarch.

Weighing Blockbusters Against Independent Swings

The year’s cinematic run began with Mother Mary, a spooky two-hander that ultimately slipped past mainstream audiences due to its heady and idiosyncratic tone. Cinemablend noted that while the performance remained strong, the project fell through the cracks of commercial visibility. Expectations similarly ran high for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which reunited audiences with the milieu of the 2000s classic. However, the author observed that nostalgia could only carry the sequel so far before it became trapped in the shadow of the original feature.

Later in the year, the thriller adaptation Verity generated significant staff discussion at Cinemablend but failed to secure the top spot. Rather than providing chilling resolution, the conclusion left viewers questioning the narrative sequence of events, landing the project in a middle tier of satisfaction. These entries demonstrated a diverse range of genres, yet none captured the specific creative surprise of her lesser-known late-summer release.

2026 Film Title Genre / Style Author’s Assessment The Odyssey Epic Ensemble Best overall movie, but Hathaway played a secondary, forgettable Penelope role. Mother Mary Spooky Two-Hander Strong performance, but too heady and weird for mainstream traction. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Comedy-Drama Sequel Fun nostalgia trip, though unable to escape the original film’s shadow. Verity Thriller Adaptation Solid performance, but the ending left viewers confused rather than thrilled. The End of Oak Street Sci-Fi Horror Commercial flop, but emerged as the top personal favorite for its bold, original matriarch role.

Why The End of Oak Street Stood Out

Produced by J.J. Abrams, The End of Oak Street registered as the most daring creative gamble Hathaway took across the entire twelve-month span. Although the script did not technically surpass The Odyssey or the Prada sequel in traditional metrics, the feature delivered a wholly original narrative concept. Cinemablend highlighted that the late-summer film suffered from a lack of box office dominance, turning into a commercial disappointment despite receiving surprisingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The core appeal rested on Hathaway’s subversion of conventional mother tropes within the horror landscape. By stepping into a family matriarch role inside a dinosaur-adjacent sci-fi environment without prior expectations, the actress delivered a performance that felt entirely her own. That creative autonomy separated the project from ensemble blockbusters where her presence remained secondary to other headliners.