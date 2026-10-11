Home » Entertainment » Crystal Lake and More New Peacock Releases This Week

Setting the tone for the Halloween season on October 15, Peacock is rolling out its slate of releases, anchored by the A24-produced prequel series Crystal Lake, alongside major comedy films, reality TV premieres, and true-crime finales.

What Viewers Need to Know This Week

Crystal Lake Debut: The eight-episode Friday the 13th prequel drops all at once on October 15, starring Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees.

The eight-episode Friday the 13th prequel drops all at once on October 15, starring Linda Cardellini as Pam Voorhees. Comedy and Reality Additions: Drive-Away Dolls, The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 11, and Juego de Villanos arrive on October 12, followed by Below Deck Season 13 on October 13.

Drive-Away Dolls, The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 11, and Juego de Villanos arrive on October 12, followed by Below Deck Season 13 on October 13. Oxygen Finales: True-crime favorites Unknown Serial Killers of America and Snapped wrap up their respective seasons on October 18.

Crystal Lake Explores the Origins of Pam Voorhees

Arriving just in time for late-October viewing on October 15, the Peacock Original series Crystal Lake delivers all eight of its episodes at once. The visually striking prequel comes from Peacock and A24.

The narrative is set a year after Jason Voorhees drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. Linda Cardellini stars as Pam Voorhees, the heartbroken mother of Jason, tracking her violent and emotional spiral while establishing a fresh perspective on the iconic mother-and-son backstory.

Road Trips and Reality Premieres Arrive on October 12

Shifting away from horror, Peacock brings comedic and unscripted titles to the platform. Drive-Away Dolls arrives on October 12. Set initially in Philadelphia in 1999, the 2024 action-comedy begins when a courier named Santos, played by Pedro Pascal, loses his life over an enigmatic briefcase.

Meanwhile, carefree character Jamie—played by Margaret Qualley—deals with a recent breakup after her police officer girlfriend Sukie, embodied by Beanie Feldstein, dumps her. Seeking a change of pace, Jamie embarks on an impromptu journey to Tallahassee, Florida, accompanied by her rigid best friend Marian, starring Geraldine Viswanathan.

Reality television fans also receive new content on October 12. The Real Housewives of Potomac launches its Season 11 premiere, and Juego de Villanos makes its Season 1 debut on the platform.

High-Seas Drama and Oxygen Finales Round Out the Week

The weekly lineup continues on October 13 as Below Deck returns with its Season 13 premiere, bringing more high-seas drama and luxury charter chaos to Peacock subscribers.

Closing out the week on October 18, the schedule features two major conclusions from Oxygen. Unknown Serial Killers of America reaches its Season 2 finale, while Snapped delivers its Season 36 finale.

Date Title Type / Genre October 12 Drive-Away Dolls 2024 Action-Comedy Film October 12 The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 11) Reality Series Premiere October 12 Juego de Villanos (Season 1) Series Premiere October 13 Below Deck (Season 13) Reality Series Premiere October 15 Crystal Lake (All 8 Episodes) Peacock Original / Horror Prequel October 18 Unknown Serial Killers of America (Season 2) Oxygen Series Finale October 18 Snapped (Season 36) Oxygen Series Finale

The October 18 finales of Unknown Serial Killers of America and Snapped conclude the announced multi-day rollout on Oxygen and Peacock.