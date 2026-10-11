Renault Twingo E-Tech Gains Panoramic Glass Roof and Google Gemini AI

Renault is expanding the equipment list for the electric Twingo E-Tech by introducing the Twingobay panoramic glass roof, a 0.7-square-meter thermal-insulating component featuring ultraviolet filtration and low-emissivity technology. Priced between 550 and 600 euros, the option arrives ahead of the Paris Motor Show to improve cabin illumination and thermal control in the urban vehicle without adding the weight of a traditional sunshade.

The Bottom Line

Pricing and Rollout: The Twingobay glass roof will be available for order starting October 13, priced between 550 and 600 euros depending on the market.

The Twingobay glass roof will be available for order starting October 13, priced between 550 and 600 euros depending on the market. Technical Specifications: The 0.7-square-meter curved glass utilizes multilayer technology to block 99.9% of ultraviolet rays and manage infrared radiation, eliminating the need for an interior sunshade.

The 0.7-square-meter curved glass utilizes multilayer technology to block 99.9% of ultraviolet rays and manage infrared radiation, eliminating the need for an interior sunshade. Digital Upgrades: Alongside the physical roof option, Twingo E-Tech models equipped with OpenR Link will receive an over-the-air update introducing Google Assistant with Gemini AI.

Unveiling the Twingobay Roof at the Paris Motor Show

Ahead of its official appearance at the Paris Motor Show, Renault (EPA: RNO) detailed the specifications of the Twingobay glass roof designed specifically for the Twingo E-Tech. Híbridos y Eléctricos reported that the component spans 0.7 square meters and features a curved geometry matching the exterior styling of the compact electric hatchback. Rather than utilizing standard glass, the manufacturer integrates a multilayer system intended to filter 99.9% of ultraviolet radiation and mitigate incoming infrared heat.

Complementing the UV filter is a low-emissivity coating engineered to stabilize internal cabin temperatures during both summer and winter extremes. According to Híbridos y Eléctricos, this technical approach removes the requirement for a physical interior sunshade. Eliminating the roller blind mechanism avoids extra mechanical weight—a critical consideration for an urban battery-electric vehicle operating with a constrained capacity and a compact driving range.

Vehicle Specifications and Market Pricing in Spain

The Twingo E-Tech maintains its core dimensions as a city-focused vehicle measuring 3.79 meters in length, featuring five doors, four seats, and up to 360 liters of cargo volume in the rear trunk. The electric powertrain delivers 60 kW (80 horsepower) alongside 175 Nm of torque through an automatic transmission, supporting a top speed of 130 km/h. Energy storage relies on a single 27.5 kWh battery pack, yielding an official homologated range between 248 and 263 kilometers depending on the chosen configuration.

Trim Level Base Price (Spain) Key Features Evolution 17,463 EUR 10.1-inch OpenR Link display, rear parking sensors, sliding and folding rear seats. Techno 18,959 EUR Google built-in navigation, Arkamys Auditorium audio, digital rear-view camera, One Pedal function.

Purchasers in Spain can select between the evolution and techno trim levels. As noted in the vehicle disclosures, the evolution variant starts at 17,463 euros, while the techno trim begins at 18,959 euros. These list prices precede the application of a 4.050-euro reduction under the manufacturer’s Auto+ Program, which can lower the entry cost to 13,413 euros under promotional terms.

Software Integration and Multimedia Enhancements

Beyond the structural addition of the glass roof, the vehicle’s digital architecture is receiving a remote enhancement. Models configured with the OpenR Link system and integrated Google services will process an over-the-air software deployment. This update integrates an advanced iteration of Google Assistant powered by Gemini, allowing users to receive system capabilities without requiring a physical service center appointment.

Photo: evminds.es

Evminds.es noted that the introduction of advanced thermal glass and connected artificial intelligence brings high-end cabin amenities down to an accessible segment. By incorporating features previously restricted to larger or more expensive vehicle tiers, the automaker continues to alter the equipment expectations for entry-level battery-electric vehicles.