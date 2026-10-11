Kaiden Guhle returns to bolster Canadiens defensive lineup

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle returned to the lineup at the Bell Centre, anchoring a defensive unit that provides the club with a rare strategic balance. As detailed by La Presse, maintaining this core group healthy is vital for head coach Martin St-Louis, as historical data shows a significant points-percentage boost when the primary defensemen are fully available.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Stability: Kaiden Guhle’s return solidifies the penalty-kill unit and boosts defensive metrics.

Kaiden Guhle’s return solidifies the penalty-kill unit and boosts defensive metrics. Depth Scoring Risks: Secondary defensive options like Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble and Adam Engström see limited deployment when the core group remains healthy, capping their immediate fantasy utility.

The Impact of a Healthy Core on Win-Loss Projections

When the Canadiens acquired Noah Dobson in June 2025, the club possessed a quintet. However, durability issues disrupted that vision during the 2025–2026 campaign, where the primary quintet featured together in just 33 regular-season games and 13 playoff matchups due to various injuries.

Statistical tracking from the previous year highlights the tangible value of keeping this group intact. Montreal compiled a 48-24-10 record for 106 points, translating to a .646 points percentage. Crucially, that metric climbed to .682 when the five primary defensemen were in health at the same time, compared to .622 when at least one was missing. Over an 82-game schedule, that variance accounts for a 10-point swing in the standings.

Defensive Lineup Status Record / Sample Metric Points Percentage Full Top-5 Healthy Optimal Core Deployment .682 Shorthanded (1+ Missing) Impaired Core Deployment .622 Overall Season Aggregate 48-24-10 (106 Points) .646

Guhle’s Physical Reset and Tactical Balance

Guhle’s physical presence was immediately felt upon his return, registering impactful body checks against Lucas Raymond and Michael Rasmussen. Logging 15 minutes and 35 seconds of ice time—including 2 minutes and 44 seconds shorthanded—the defenseman demonstrated the competitive edge that Martin St-Louis relies on to suppress opposing scoring chances. (Note: The source identifies Keegan Kolesar as an opponent pursued by Guhle in the same game).

As reported by La Presse, St-Louis emphasized during the summer that team priorities centered on limiting high-danger scoring chances against rather than solely chasing offensive output. While early-season results have exposed defensive vulnerabilities, the full deployment of the defensive group allows depth pieces like Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble and Adam Engström to operate effectively within their roles.

Early Season Adjustments and Roster Realities

The broader start to the campaign has brought scrutiny. The Canadiens possess a 1-2-1 record through the first four games, prompting discussions regarding early tactical adjustments and defensive zone coverage breakdowns. Discussions point toward ongoing evaluations as the team attempts to establish consistent execution.

Ultimately, a complete defensive roster alters the team’s structural ceiling. The Canadiens possess the structural components necessary to execute St-Louis’s preferred system once health permits sustained continuity.

Roster Health and Injury Updates

Outside of the blue-line core, the team continues to manage various health evaluations across the roster. Oliver Kapanen missed a scheduled practice after taking part in Monday’s session and all team workouts in Pittsburgh, though the organization confirmed this absence does not represent a setback in his recovery as he remains listed as day-to-day. Meanwhile, head coach Martin St-Louis has not provided a definitive health update regarding goaltender Samuel Montembeault, noting only that he continues to undergo ongoing evaluation after laboring to put weight on his leg following a recent contest.

Photo: TVA Sports

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.