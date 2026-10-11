Graham Farmelo publishes authorized Stephen Hawking biography

The first authorized biography of Stephen Hawking, titled Hawking: Zijn leven en werk and published by Unieboek Spectrum, examines the life and work of the physicist over six hundred and fifty pages, nrc.nl reported. Hawking passed away over eight years ago at the age of seventy-six after contributing to research on black holes and the origin of the universe while living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. British biographer Graham Farmelo secured access to Hawking’s private archive for the book, conducting interviews with family members, friends, and colleagues to construct a detailed account of the scientist’s life.

Access to Private Archives and Family Interviews

Farmelo previously wrote a prize-winning biography of theoretical physicist Paul Dirac. For the new volume on Hawking, he spoke with the physicist’s sisters, his three children, and his first and second wives, alongside numerous colleagues. The resulting book includes nearly seventy pages of notes and fourteen pages of bibliography. Belgian cosmologist Thomas Hertog, who collaborated closely with Hawking starting in the 1990s, described the work as a balanced portrayal. “The biography sketches a balanced picture of Hawking,” Hertog told nrc.nl. “He is portrayed as an excellent scientist, but not as a sort of god who has descended to earth—more as a person of flesh and blood.”

Contrasting Accounts of Hawking’s Personal Life

Seife did not have access to family members or private documents held by the Hawking Foundation, relying instead on interviews with acquaintances, the biography by Hawking’s ex-wife Jane, and existing literature. The texts depict him as a stubborn, moody, and proud individual who could be difficult in his personal relationships, while also challenging the popular media perception that he matched the intellectual stature of Newton or Einstein.

Academic Struggles and the Onset of ALS

During his studies at the University of Oxford, Hawking gained a reputation as a bright but lazy student who preferred rowing and socializing. He later secured a doctoral position at the University of Cambridge, where he received a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis at the age of twenty-one. Doctors in 1963 predicted he had only a few years to live. Despite the progressive degeneration of his motor neurons, Hawking and Jane decided to marry, and their first child, Robert, was born in 1967. Physicians interviewed by Farmelo attribute his longevity to the specific type of ALS he had and the quality of the care he received.

Black Hole Research and Academic Controversies

The physical limitations imposed by his illness motivated Hawking to focus intensely on his academic pursuits. In the early 1970s, he contributed to black hole theory, building on foundational work by British mathematician Roger Penrose. Hawking devised a method to predict the consequences of a collision between two black holes before such objects were confirmed. Farmelo notes that Hawking omitted Penrose’s contributions from his academic paper and lectures, leaving Penrose somewhat aggrieved, though their friendship endured.

The No-Boundary Proposal and Cosmic Origins

Hawking achieved global fame following the 1988 publication of his first popular science book, A Brief History of Time, which became a bestseller and established him as a prominent science communicator. While his work on black hole radiation remains his most famous contribution, colleagues noted that his research into the origin of the universe was more profound. Hawking took the greatest pride in the no-boundary hypothesis, developed with American physicist Jim Hartle. The concept visualized the universe by comparing the beginning of the universe to the South Pole on Earth. Hertog noted that this framework marked a crucial shift from an external, God-like perspective to an internal observer’s viewpoint, aligning with the principles of quantum mechanics.