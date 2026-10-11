Apple is planning to hold an event on October 13, 2026, in Tribeca Forkast News, titled “Welcome Home” AI Weekly Pro, where the company is expected to unveil its long-awaited smart home hub Times of India. According to reports citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new device will be called HomeView AI Weekly Pro and is scheduled to ship around mid-November AI Weekly Pro.

Apple Prepares to Unveil New Smart Home Hub in October

The upcoming launch follows Apple’s September event, where the company introduced its 2026 iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo Times of India. The October event marks a major push into smart home devices Times of India, anchored by hardware designed to manage the home ecosystem Forkast News.

Hardware Specifications and Features of HomeView

The HomeView hub is powered by an A18 chip AI Weekly Pro and features a 6-inch square display Forkast News. The device includes a FaceTime camera along with built-in microphones and speakers housed in a connected base AI Weekly Pro.

Apple plans to offer HomeView in two distinct form factors:

A countertop model featuring a metal speaker base available in space gray, silver, starlight, and pink AI Weekly Pro.

A wall-mounted version built with a flat square base available in space gray and silver only AI Weekly Pro.

The hub relies primarily on voice as an input method, with Siri AI at the center of the user experience AI Weekly Pro. The system will support smart home accessory management, home security monitoring, photo faces and galleries, calendar appointments, music playback, and FaceTime video calling MacRumors. While HomeView will run Apple apps, it will not feature a dedicated App Store, though users may be able to project third-party app widgets from a nearby iPhone AI Weekly Pro.

Additional Expected Announcements and Ecosystem Partners

Alongside the HomeView hub, Apple is expected to introduce a refreshed HomePod mini and a new Apple TV 4K AI Weekly Pro. Both refreshed products are anticipated to ship on October 30, roughly two weeks ahead of the HomeView release AI Weekly Pro.

Photo: CNET

The updated HomePod mini is expected to retain a similar overall design while incorporating an upgraded S11 chip to improve performance and Siri responsiveness, alongside tighter integration with Apple’s smart home ecosystem and potential new color options Times of India. The new Apple TV is rumored to receive a powerful A19 or A19 Pro chip to enhance gaming, streaming, and multitasking, alongside deeper Siri AI integration, HDMI pass-through, and a redesigned Siri Remote Times of India.

Photo: MacRumors

Apple is also expected to unveil an ecosystem of third-party smart home accessories developed in collaboration with brands such as LG, which may include a doorbell, smart lock, and thermostat AI Weekly Pro. Furthermore, clues suggest Apple may announce a partnership with home security company ADT regarding home automation and in-home professional installation services for the wall-mounted hub or LG accessories MacRumors.