Ridgefield Continuing Education Offers Upcoming European History Classes via Zoom

European history classes covering the creation of Germany and the reign of Franz Joseph are scheduled through Ridgefield Continuing Education on Zoom, featuring instruction by Nancy Maxwell. The sessions provide an in-depth look at major geopolitical shifts and pivotal figures across Europe.

Although modern observers often view Germany as a long-established European power due to its heavy involvement in two world wars, the German state is actually less than 150 years old. Before unification, the territory consisted of numerous small holdings controlled by independent noble families, hemmed in by the formidable regional influences of Austria and France. Overcoming those barriers required the political acuity and strategy of Otto von Bismarck to successfully establish the German Empire.

Nancy Maxwell, an instructor who worked as a teacher and counselor in an international school in Switzerland for more than twenty years, will lead the session examining the creation of Germany. Maxwell was a student at Cornell, where her interest in the humanities was paramount. Her background allows her to incorporate both historical analysis and personal anecdotes regarding the figures who shaped Europe.

The Creation of Germany and Habsburg Leadership

The upcoming curriculum begins with a focus on German unification before shifting focus to the Habsburg monarchy. The session on the creation of Germany is scheduled for Friday, October 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, with a standard registration fee of $29 and a reduced rate of $25 for Ridgefield seniors and disabled residents.

Following that session, the program turns to Franz Joseph, the last Habsburg emperor, on Friday, October 23, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Born into a dynastic family facing internal collapse, Franz Joseph inherited a sprawling and fractured empire in dire need of reform alongside a personal life marked by family intrigue. The class explores his reign, characterized by a mix of political duty, personal loss, and the eventual dismantling of his imperial structure.

Additional European History Topics

The history series extends further into late October and early winter, examining the rulers of the imperial era and major twentieth-century upheavals. Kaiser Wilhelm II is the subject of the October 30 session, analyzing how his foreign posturing and aggressive policies fractured European alliances ahead of World War I.

Later classes include a two-session exploration of the Russian Revolution on Fridays, November 13 and 20, priced at $42 for general participants and $37 for Ridgefield seniors and disabled registrants. A subsequent two-session course on World War I runs on Fridays, December 4 and 11, at the same registration rates.

The winter schedule features single-session classes covering Love and Treachery on January 8 and the reign of George VI on January 22, both running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom with standard registration set at $29.

Registration Details

Advance registration is mandatory for all classes offered through the program. Participants can find complete course listings and downloadable brochures by visiting the Ridgefield Continuing Education website.

Inquiries regarding registration can be directed to Peggy Bruno by phone at 203-431-2812 or via email at [email protected].