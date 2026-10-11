Sports TV Schedule: 45 Top Games and Events on Sunday

Sports fans tuning in on Sunday face a massive schedule of live broadcasts, headlined by the fierce Eternal Derby clash between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos in the Stoiximan Super League, alongside high-stakes basketball action and top European football fixtures.

The domestic football slate features several pivotal matchups across Greece. Olympiacos hosts Panathinaikos at the Karaiskakis Stadium for the sixth matchday of the Super League campaign, a fixture scheduled for a 21:00 kickoff on Magenta Sport 1 League. Earlier in the day, Kifisia takes on Panaitolikos at 17:00 on Magenta Sport 1 League, while Iraklis meets Levadiakos at 17:00 on Skai. Aris welcomes Volos to the pitch at 19:00 on Novasports Prime, rounding out the top-tier domestic action.

Key Basketball Showdowns and European Football Blockbusters

Basketball enthusiasts have plenty to track, beginning earlier in the day when Olympiacos hosts Kolossos Rhodes at the Sunel Arena for the Stoiximan GBL, broadcast live on Sport FM TV1 at 13:00. International basketball fans can also catch Real Madrid facing Manresa in the ACB Liga Endesa at 13:00 on Magenta Sport 4, Türk Telekom playing Beşiktaş in the Turkish Basketball Super League at 18:00 on Magenta Sport 8, and Barcelona taking on Valencia in the ACB Liga Endesa at 20:00 on Magenta Sport 4.

Across Europe, the standout fixture comes from the English Premier League, where Liverpool squares off against Manchester City at 18:30 on Novasports Premier League. Other Premier League matches include Crystal Palace versus Nottingham Forest and Hull City against Everton, both kicking off at 16:00 on Novasports Premier League and Novasports Prime respectively.

Comprehensive Broadcast Schedule and Motorsport Events

Motorsport fans have major events to follow, starting with the Moto2 and MotoGP races from the Indonesian Grand Prix at 08:00 and 09:30 respectively on Magenta Sport 5. Later in the afternoon, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race gets underway at 15:00 on ANT1 and ANT1+, bringing high-speed action to global screens.

The extensive viewing schedule also covers tennis and other European leagues:

10:30: ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (Main Draw) – Magenta Sport 6

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai (Main Draw) – Magenta Sport 6 13:00: Ελλάς Σύρου vs. Niki Volou (Superbet League 2) – Superbet YouTube Channel

Ελλάς Σύρου vs. Niki Volou (Superbet League 2) – Superbet YouTube Channel 13:15: Utrecht vs. Willem II (Eredivisie) – Novasports Start

Utrecht vs. Willem II (Eredivisie) – Novasports Start 13:30: Como vs. Roma (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1

Como vs. Roma (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1 14:00: Southampton vs. Portsmouth (EFL Championship) – Magenta Sport 8

Southampton vs. Portsmouth (EFL Championship) – Magenta Sport 8 14:00: Motherwell vs. Celtic (Scottish Premiership) – Magenta Sport 3

Motherwell vs. Celtic (Scottish Premiership) – Magenta Sport 3 14:30: WTA 1000 Beijing – Novasports 6HD

WTA 1000 Beijing – Novasports 6HD 14:30: Hertha Berlin vs. Greuther Fürth (Bundesliga 2) – Novasports 4HD

Hertha Berlin vs. Greuther Fürth (Bundesliga 2) – Novasports 4HD 14:30: Bochum vs. Arminia Bielefeld (Bundesliga 2) – Novasports 3HD

Bochum vs. Arminia Bielefeld (Bundesliga 2) – Novasports 3HD 14:45: Marko vs. AEL (Novibet Superbet League 2) – ERT2 Sport

Marko vs. AEL (Novibet Superbet League 2) – ERT2 Sport 15:00: Elche vs. Celta Vigo (La Liga) – Magenta Sport 3 League

Elche vs. Celta Vigo (La Liga) – Magenta Sport 3 League 15:15: EA Promitheas 2014 vs. SK Syllas L. Aidipsou (National League 1) – Star Kentrikis Elladas

EA Promitheas 2014 vs. SK Syllas L. Aidipsou (National League 1) – Star Kentrikis Elladas 16:00: Lazio vs. Monza (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1

Lazio vs. Monza (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1 16:00: Lecce vs. Bologna (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 2

Lecce vs. Bologna (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 2 16:30: Cologne vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) – Novasports Start

Cologne vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) – Novasports Start 17:15: Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo de La Coruña (La Liga) – Magenta Sport 4 League

Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo de La Coruña (La Liga) – Magenta Sport 4 League 18:00: Anorthosis vs. Pafos (Cyprus League) – Magenta Sport 3

Anorthosis vs. Pafos (Cyprus League) – Magenta Sport 3 18:30: Freiburg vs. Schalke (Bundesliga) – Novasports 3HD

Freiburg vs. Schalke (Bundesliga) – Novasports 3HD 19:00: Sassuolo vs. AC Milan (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1

Sassuolo vs. AC Milan (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1 19:30: Real Betis vs. Osasuna (La Liga) – Magenta Sport 3 League

Real Betis vs. Osasuna (La Liga) – Magenta Sport 3 League 20:00: Benfica vs. Vitória Guimarães (Liga Portugal) – Magenta Sport 2

Benfica vs. Vitória Guimarães (Liga Portugal) – Magenta Sport 2 21:45: Cagliari vs. Juventus (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1

Cagliari vs. Juventus (Serie A) – Magenta Sport 1 22:00: Racing Santander vs. Valencia (La Liga) – Magenta Sport 3 League

With multiple overlapping fixtures spanning Greek league play, continental football, motorsport, and tennis, viewers can plan their viewing day across various domestic channels and streaming platforms.