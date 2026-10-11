Zelenskyy Responds to Trump Election Call

US President Donald Trump called for Ukrainian leadership to change after reaching a diesel supply deal with Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the demand, stating that any Ukrainian election requires a 60-day ceasefire, as international allies reaffirmed their support amid rising tensions over energy sanctions.

Donald Trump Demands New Ukrainian Leadership After Reaching Russian Diesel Deal

United States President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to replace its president, sharpening his rhetoric against Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a controversial agreement to import fuel from Moscow. The White House announced the arrangement on Friday, noting that Russia would supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons immediately thereafter, to help lower high energy costs in the United States ahead of upcoming midterm elections.

Trump blamed the Ukrainian leader for global fuel shortages, arguing that strikes on Russian oil refineries directly harmed American farmers and ranchers. He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers, with diesel fuel Trump told reporters before departing for Tennessee, adding that he had explicitly warned Kyiv against targeting refinery infrastructure. According to the United States president, he told the Ukrainian leader to do whatever he wanted with other targets but to spare the refineries, only for Ukrainian forces to continue their attacks. The US president asserted that Zelenskyy could have settled the war many times over and claimed the conflict started due to incompetence, and that roughly 20 percent of the country was under Russian control.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Pushes Back and Sets Ceasefire Conditions for Elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the call for new leadership, maintaining that the choice belongs strictly to the Ukrainian populace. Speaking in a television interview with the American Broadcasting Company, Zelenskyy addressed the prospect of holding a national vote under wartime conditions, stating that with all respect to the American leader, it is up to Ukrainian society and the people to choose their representatives.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections while martial law remains in effect, a measure declared when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Zelenskyy noted that he told American negotiators that a total ceasefire lasting 60 days from Russia would be required to organize and hold an election, confirming that the nation would be ready for whatever choice its people make. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha defended the president on social media, writing that Zelenskyy holds the support of the Ukrainian people and that statements from abroad only confirm he is doing his job well.

European Allies Rally Around Kyiv as Sanctions Framework Faces Disruption

The U.S. arrangement with Moscow disrupted Western financial pressure, leaving European allies scrambling to adapt their sanctions plans and prompting regional leaders to reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron also discussed the challenges posed by the easing of oil product restrictions in a separate call with the Ukrainian leader as Kyiv and Paris prepared further meetings.

Photo: The Guardian

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul restated Berlin’s support for the wartime leader, asserting that more pressure rather than less must be applied to compel Moscow to negotiate. Meanwhile, European officials expressed dismay over the diesel deal, warning it would help finance Russia’s war efforts and serve as a birthday gift to Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy similarly criticized the measure as weak and unfair, arguing that it signals to Moscow that it can continue dropping bombs on cities.

Deadly Strikes in Zaporizhzhia Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Zelenskyy characterized the assault in a post on X as a gesture of thanks from Moscow following the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports. On Saturday, 20 people, including three children, were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Trump responds after Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls him “weak” amid diesel deal with Putin

Additional bombardments struck other regions, including an 11-year-old boy killed in a drone attack in the central Dnipropetrovsk region and large-scale power outages reported by energy provider DTEK in the capital Kyiv. While diplomatic contacts continue — including recent talks in Miami involving US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding proposals to end the war — independent estimates indicate that roughly 20 percent of Ukrainian territory remains under Russian control following the launch of the invasion.

Photo: SMH.com.au

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, noted that Trump’s remarks calling for a new president were not being taken seriously in Kyiv due to the impossibility of holding elections under current security threats. He also expressed gratitude for a recent $60 million Australian assistance package covering military, humanitarian, and energy support following a bilateral security agreement signed in New York by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Zelenskyy.