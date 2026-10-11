Zelenskyy Conditions Election on 60-Day Ceasefire After Trump Calls for New Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a national election can only occur if Russia agrees to a 60-day total ceasefire, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for him to be replaced as Ukrainian president, abc.net.au reported.

The diplomatic standoff underscores a sharp fracture between Washington and Kyiv. The confrontation intensified after the U.S. temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel to ease domestic pressure over high energy prices and the Iran war. President Trump publicly blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for driving up U.S. diesel costs, asserting that Kyiv “better damn well stop” targeting these facilities, as noted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Zelenskyy Pushes Back on Leadership Calls

Speaking in a televised interview with the American Broadcasting Company, Mr. Zelenskyy pushed back firmly against suggestions from Washington that Ukrainian voters should select a new leader. He argued that the decision rests solely with the Ukrainian populace.

“First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader,” Mr. Zelenskyy said, according to abc.net.au.

The Ukrainian leader revealed that his administration outlined a clear procedural condition to U.S. intermediaries. If Washington genuinely wants an election held during wartime, Moscow must first commit to a verifiable two-month pause in hostilities.

“Please tell Putin give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections,” Mr. Zelenskyy stated.

According to MS NOW, President Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” shortly after these remarks, though the White House did not elaborate on the details of the ceasefire.

The Diesel Deal and Western Friction

The rift between Kyiv and Washington widened after the U.S. administration brokered a diesel arrangement with the Kremlin. The agreement disrupts four years of Western financial pressure on Moscow. The Guardian reported that European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas criticized the move, stating that the diesel arrangement provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war.

Photo: The Guardian

In response to the shifting U.S. posture, European allies moved quickly to reaffirm their diplomatic and economic backing for Kyiv. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul restated Berlin’s support for Mr. Zelenskyy and urged more pressure to be put on Russia to resume peace talks. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also spoke with Mr. Zelenskyy, confirming that the United Kingdom would continue to strengthen its sanctions on Russia.

Official / Nation Stance on Russian Energy / Sanctions Response to Recent Developments Donald Trump (USA) Lifted specific sanctions on Russian fuel Called for new leadership in Ukraine; blamed Kyiv for high diesel prices Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Ukraine) Maintains strikes on Russian refineries Demanded a 60-day total ceasefire before holding national elections Kaja Kallas (EU) Opposes easing financial pressure on Moscow Advancing new sanctions targeting 1,600 additional Russian entities Andy Burnham (UK) Committed to strengthening sanctions Pledged further sanctions in a call with Ukrainian leadership

On-the-Ground Impacts and Unresolved Questions

While diplomatic channels process the fallout from the energy arrangement, civilian areas inside Ukraine continue to absorb heavy military pressure. Local authorities reported deadly strikes in cities such as Zaporizhzhia, alongside power outages in Kyiv. Mr. Zelenskyy characterized ongoing Russian bombardments as a “thanks” to Trump for the diesel deal.

Photo: MS NOW

Reporting cited by The Guardian noted that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner raised the possibility that U.S. intelligence sharing could be cut off if Kyiv did not halt the strikes. With European ministers preparing a sweeping sanctions package targeting over 1,600 individuals and entities, the long-term viability of the newly declared energy ceasefire remains open to question.