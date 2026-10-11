SNL Cold Open Mocks Pete Hegseth and USS Abraham Lincoln

Saturday Night Live aired a cold open featuring Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth, roasting the Trump administration’s handling of the USS Abraham Lincoln deployment and unveiling a new Department of War logo.

The Bottom Line

James Austin Johnson also appeared as RFK Jr. to mock recent meat recalls and rebrand cold and flu season.

The real aircraft carrier returned to port on Thursday after a 322-day deployment supporting the U.S. war with Iran.

The Return of the USS Abraham Lincoln Crew

The NBC sketch opened with the returning crew of the aircraft carrier being told they had to hear from the defense secretary before reuniting with their families. Jost’s Hegseth stepped up wearing an ammunition belt packed with miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. When asked how they were holding up, the sailors bluntly replied that they were doing poorly, to which Hegseth cheerfully misheard the response as awesome. The broadcast directly targeted real-world reports of severe plumbing failures, supply shortages, and mental health struggles during the lengthy deployment.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you. Only eight of you attempted suicide. Two of you since I started talking,” Hegseth said in the sketch, referencing the crew’s ordeal.

The real USS Abraham Lincoln returned to San Diego on Thursday following a 322-day deployment supporting the U.S. war with Iran. The vessel spent over 260 consecutive days at sea without a port call, creating intense strain for the sailors on board.

New Administration Policies and the Department of War Logo

The satire quickly shifted from military hardships to domestic policy updates on land. Jost’s Hegseth announced the return of public executions, joking that condemned prisoners who survive a firing squad would be forced to step into the ring against Jake Paul. He then proudly presented a newly redesigned logo for the Department of War.

When a sailor pointed out that the emblem closely resembled a Nazi symbol, Hegseth defended the graphic design by calling it an American eagle with a Nazi vibe. The cold open also welcomed James Austin Johnson as RFK Jr., who stepped in to address recent food safety concerns and public health updates with his signature croaked voice.

Sketch Element Real-World Context USS Abraham Lincoln Return Returned to San Diego on Thursday after 322 days Deployment Duration Over 260 consecutive days at sea without port calls Host and Guest Lineup Hosted by Shane Gillis with musical guest Rosalía

Musical Tributes and Late-Night Precedents

Jost wrapped up his remarks to the exhausted sailors by quoting Linkin Park’s In the End, thanking the crew for their willingness to go down with the ship. The appearance followed a prior episode where the defense secretary chugged Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic Bero beer while joining a cast of Republican officials.

Photo: variety.com

The episode was hosted by Shane Gillis, marking his third time hosting the NBC sketch comedy series since being fired as a cast member in 2019. Rosalía served as musical guest.