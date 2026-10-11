Chad Lowe and Family Attend Matthew Lowe’s Wedding Weeks After Daughter’s Death

Chad Lowe, his wife Kim Painter, and their daughters Mabel and Nixie made their first public appearance since Fiona’s death in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, attending Matthew Lowe and Emily Markus’s wedding.

The family gathered to witness the ceremony alongside Hollywood elites, sitting two rows behind Chad’s older brother, Rob Lowe. The nuptials arrived during a profoundly difficult period for the family, following Fiona’s death by suicide on September 29.

The Santa Barbara Ceremony Details

The Event: Matthew Lowe wed Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday.

Matthew Lowe wed Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday. The Family Appearance: Chad Lowe, Kim Painter, and daughters Mabel and Nixie stepped out together publicly for the first time since Fiona’s passing.

Chad Lowe, Kim Painter, and daughters Mabel and Nixie stepped out together publicly for the first time since Fiona’s passing. The Guest List: The ceremony featured notable attendees including Chris Pratt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Zoe Saldaña, and Maria Shriver.

Family Seating Arrangements at Matthew Lowe’s Wedding

Page Six reported that Chad Lowe wore a blue suit with a matching tie, while Kim Painter wore a black dress for the afternoon. Their youngest daughter, Nixie, 10, wore a pink spaghetti-strap dress, and 17-year-old Mabel wore a sleeveless cream dress that she later covered with a black jacket.

During the ceremony, Chad sat next to his eldest daughter, Mabel, and his youngest, Nixie, with actor Chris Pratt seated on his other side. The family of four was seated two rows behind Chad’s older brother, Rob Lowe. Rob attended the wedding with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their other son, John Owen Lowe.

Celebrity Officiant and Guest List

The wedding drew an assembly of Hollywood talent. Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the ceremony, presiding over the nuptials of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor’s son.

Several other figures joined the celebration, including Cameron Diaz, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Zoe Saldaña—who attended with her husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña—and Maria Shriver.

Remembering Fiona Lowe

The public outing came nearly two weeks after Chad’s middle daughter, Fiona, died by suicide on September 29 at the age of 13. In a statement provided to Page Six, the family shared that they were deeply heartbroken by the loss.

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” the family said.

Following her sister’s passing, Mabel posted a tribute on Instagram. “I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now,” she wrote, adding that she would honor her sister forever.

Family Member / Guest Detail Chad Lowe Wore a blue suit; sat next to Mabel, Nixie, and Chris Pratt Kim Painter Wore a black dress Mabel Lowe Eldest daughter (17); wore a sleeveless cream dress and black jacket Nixie Lowe Youngest daughter (10); wore a pink spaghetti-strap dress Rob Lowe Seated two rows ahead with Sheryl Berkoff and John Owen Lowe Gwyneth Paltrow Ceremony officiant

Reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 if you or someone you know has been impacted by any topics discussed herein. Anyone battling suicidal ideation can also contact the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 988 or by going to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.