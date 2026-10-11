Colin O’Sullivan Throws 10-Yard Touchdown Pass in West Chester Drive

West Chester engineered a methodical 69-yard opening drive capped by Colin O’Sullivan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Clark at 9:20 of the first quarter.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Quarterback Target Share: Colin O’Sullivan featured Maurice Clark in the passing game, establishing Clark as a primary chain-mover in West Chester’s offensive script.

Colin O’Sullivan featured Maurice Clark in the passing game, establishing Clark as a primary chain-mover in West Chester’s offensive script. Red-Zone Efficiency: West Chester converted a no-huddle sequence into an early touchdown, highlighting short-yardage execution against Shepherd’s defense.

West Chester converted a no-huddle sequence into an early touchdown, highlighting short-yardage execution against Shepherd’s defense. Defensive Workload: Shepherd defenders D’Myo Hunter and Vince Flook registered multiple early tackles during the sustained opening possession.

The Anatomy of West Chester’s Opening Script

The possession commenced at the West Chester 31-yard line with 12:51 on the clock. Operating primarily out of a shotgun and no-huddle framework, O’Sullivan tested the defense.

The drive relied on rhythm passing. O’Sullivan distributed targets efficiently, finding Dylan McKenzie for a 3-yard pickup to secure a fresh set of downs at the WCU43. The sequence involved forcing defenders like D’Myo Hunter into multiple tackling sequences across the field.

Sustaining Momentum Deep Inside Shepherd Territory

As the drive pushed past midfield, Shepherd attempted to disrupt the cadence by calling a timeout with the clock resting at 10:32 and the ball stationed at the SHEP30. The tactical stoppage failed to stall the visiting offense. Out of the break, O’Sullivan targeted Clark once more for a 10-yard gain.

Robertson added a 2-yard rush against defensive players Tyrin Chinn-Thompson and Vince Flook to keep the chains moving. Two plays later, an 8-yard completion to McKenzie forced Shepherd defenders toward the sideline.

The Payoff and Special Teams Execution

The march culminated at the 9:20 mark when O’Sullivan connected with Clark on a short left route into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. Rylan Zuk converted the subsequent point-after attempt, with Jack Corrigan serving as holder and Dante Sciolla executing the long snap before Tommy Pajic forced a touchback on the ensuing kickoff.

Game Metric West Chester Opening Drive Shepherd Response Starting Field Position WCU 31-yard line SHEP 25-yard line (Touchback) Plays & Yards 11 Plays, 69 Yards Pending Series Time of Possession 3:31 (Drive Duration) Resuming Post-Kickoff Scoring Result 10-yard Pass (O’Sullivan to Clark) None

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