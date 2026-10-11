Proposed Betting Tax Hike Threatens High Street Shops and British Racing

Ashton-in-Makerfield betting shops face severe closure risks ahead of the upcoming budget if the government implements a proposed 40 percent machine games duty. Racing Post reported that local managers, retired punters, and industry analysts warn the tax hike threatens thousands of high street jobs and British racing finances.

Budget Pressures on Ashton High Streets

A mile down the road from Haydock racecourse, streets in Andy Burnham’s constituency remained quiet on a rainy Saturday morning, though the bright Coral betting shop buzzed with activity. Shop manager Clare Swallow noted that high street roadworks were causing disruption, but her primary concern remains the potential doubling of machine games duty from 20 percent to 40 percent in this month’s budget. Swallow stated that her shop serves as a vital community hub for diverse demographics, noting that losing such venues would isolate vulnerable local residents.

Across the road at Betfred, 87-year-old retired window cleaner Paul Clarke and his wife Lynne echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the shop’s role as a daily social anchor. Maxine Bramhall, the Betfred deputy manager, witnessed firsthand the community fallout when a nearby branch in Culcheth closed in August, stripping elderly residents of their daily routine.

Financial Fallout for British Horseracing

The proposed tax increase carries severe financial implications for the wider racing sector. Analysis by advisory firm Regulus Partners, cited by Racing Post, revealed that British racing would lose £92 million annually if the duty rises to 40 percent. Licensed betting offices would become unprofitable, triggering widespread closures across the country.

Regulus forecast that 4,050 additional shops would close within three years, leaving roughly 1,500 outlets operating in Britain and reducing Treasury yields from the duty by 32 percent to £155 million. Michael Winstanley, who represented the Conservative Party in the Makerfield by-election, pointed out that bookmaker sponsorship in racing has already declined 17 percent, compounding the financial pressure on the sport.

Metric Current Baseline Projected Impact (40% MGD) Machine Games Duty Rate 20% 40% Estimated Shop Closures 600 (committed) 4,050 additional within 3 years Annual Racing Revenue Loss Baseline £92 million Treasury MGD Yield Baseline £155 million (down 32%)

Industry Warnings and Regulatory Appeals

The Betting & Gaming Council reported that 11,000 jobs in the gambling industry have been lost since the budget in November last year. Greg Swift, director of communications and corporate affairs for the BHA, urged the government to consider the secondary impact on horseracing and protect the 85,000 jobs the sport supports.

With shop operators keeping far less in profit than the government collects in taxes, fixed operating costs mean running outlets will no longer be financially viable. As the budget date approaches, staff members like Swallow face profound uncertainty regarding their livelihoods and the survival of their local communities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.