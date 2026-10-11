China launches LexCom platform covering 187 countries

China has launched a national online platform providing foreign-related legal services covering 187 countries to help domestic enterprises and citizens navigate international regulatory challenges, BusinessToday Malaysia reported. Known as LexCom—or alternatively referred to as the “Fatong” network according to reporting by Vietnam.vn and OpenGov Asia—the platform commenced full operations on Saturday, October 10, 2026, following a pilot phase that began on July 1.

Infrastructure Built for Overseas Expansion

Developed jointly by the Ministry of Justice alongside local judicial authorities, universities, and enterprises, the platform addresses a growing demand among Chinese companies expanding their footprints abroad. Zheng Wei, an official with the Ministry of Justice responsible for foreign-related legal affairs, explained at a Beijing press conference that research pointed to a strong corporate and public need for accessible foreign legal resources and representative international case studies.

According to Global Times, the platform features 207 Chinese laws, 231 administrative regulations, and 1,372 departmental rules concerning foreign-related affairs. In total, the system houses more than 1,500 legal resources covering 187 countries and regions worldwide, including Chinese translations of 976 foreign laws, 512 country-specific legal guides, and 140 typical cases. Users can access these resources through desktop and mobile browsers as well as a dedicated WeChat mini-program, as detailed by China Daily Global Edition.

Photo: Global Times

AI-Powered Consultations and Professional Review Channels

Beyond static text searches and translations of foreign legislation, LexCom integrates interactive tools designed to provide practical risk assessments. The system offers two distinct consultation channels for users tackling complex cross-border scenarios. The first is an artificial intelligence assistant—named Faxiaotong in reports by Vietnam.vn and OpenGov Asia—which generates prompt responses and reference materials by searching the platform’s database.

For more intricate queries, users can submit questions to a professional consultation team composed of legal experts associated with the service. Selected high-quality inquiries and their corresponding answers will be published publicly on the platform to broaden general access to legal knowledge. Furthermore, the initiative supports corporate in-house legal teams by uploading training videos for chief legal officers, laying groundwork for enhanced talent development across cross-border enterprises.

Photo: OpenGov Asia

Broadening International Arbitration and Legal Frameworks

Vice Minister of Justice Wu Yanjun emphasized that the platform forms part of a broader government strategy to fortify international legal services and safeguard overseas state and corporate interests. Speaking alongside the database’s launch, Wu noted that Beijing is actively encouraging domestic law firms to expand their overseas service networks and sharpen their capabilities in international commercial dispute resolution.

China is gradually emerging as a recognized destination for international commercial arbitration, with Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai serving as preferred venues for proceedings. This push coincides with new State Council regulations enacted on July 1, 2026, which urge professional service providers—spanning legal, consulting, accounting, auditing, credit rating, mediation, arbitration, and intellectual property sectors—to bolster their international competencies. As the Ministry of Justice prepares for the 15th Five-Year Plan period spanning 2026 through 2030, officials plan to accelerate legislative projects concerning international judicial assistance, overseas labor cooperation, and contracted projects to protect legitimate overseas interests.