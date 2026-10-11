Blade Runner 2099 Trailer Debuts at New York Comic Con

Amazon dropped a gritty first look at its upcoming Prime Video series Blade Runner 2099 at New York Comic Con, setting a Nov. 25, 2026 premiere date for a post-revolutionary Los Angeles where power structures have inverted and humans live as second-class citizens, Mashable reported.

Comic Con Crowd Gets First Look at Prime Video Spin-off

Attendees at the recently concluded New York Comic Con crowded into the showcase to catch the latest footage from the streaming platform’s ambitious television project. Initial fan reaction to the trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, driven by praise for the stunning visuals, futuristic color palette, and gritty feel of the world. Industrial cityscapes and cramped public transportation immediately establish the atmospheric tone expected by longtime fans of the franchise.

Expanding the Cinematic Universe Beyond Earth

While previous films in the cinematic universe occasionally referenced otherworldly colonies, the franchise never spent much time exploring them on screen. The new trailer features brief space shots and a quick teaser of a protagonist in a spacesuit, raising expectations that the series will finally expand the full scope of the universe.

Starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer

The narrative follows Olwen, an aging Replicant Blade Runner played by Michelle Yeoh, teaming up with Cora, a human pretending to be a replicant played by Hunter Schafer, to track down rogue Replicants. Together, the pair work to hunt down rogue targets while the production maintains the spirit and philosophical inquiry of the prior entries.

Inverted Power Structures in Los Angeles

Plot specifics remain largely under wraps, but the official logline outlines a fractured society where power structures have inverted. Replicants have seized control, leaving humanity behind as second-class citizens in a changed Los Angeles.