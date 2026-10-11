Aquatic invertebrate production across global waters contains sufficient Vitamin B12 and selenium to theoretically cover annual requirements for over 5 billion people, according to a scientific study published in the journal Nature and highlighted by rmc.bfmtv.com.

Evaluating Nutritional Quality Across 50,000 Species

While fish are widely recognized for protein and omega-3 fatty acids, researchers analyzed the composition of more than 50,000 aquatic invertebrate species to evaluate broader nutritional quality. The resulting data established that marine foods function as nutrient-dense items providing significant micronutrients relative to their production volume.

Micronutrient Density in Bivalve Mollusks

The global production group encompasses mussels, oysters, clams, shrimp, crabs, octopuses, and sea cucumbers. Among these, bivalve mollusks emerge as primary sources of essential micronutrients.

Vitamin B12 supports nervous system function and hematopoiesis, while selenium protects cellular structures against oxidative aging processes. Alongside these compounds, bivalves supply iron for erythrocytes, iodine for thyroid regulation, and zinc for immune system support.

Macronutrient Profiles of Bivalves Versus Finfish

Bivalves differ in macronutrient profiles compared to finfish. They contain approximately one-third less protein than fish, alongside lower concentrations of total fats and omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids typically found in fatty fish species. Consequently, nutritional frameworks distinguish between marine food categories for dietary integration.

Nutrient / Component Bivalve Mollusks (Mussels, Oysters, Clams) Finfish (Including Fatty Fish Species) Primary Macronutrients Lower protein volume (roughly one-third less) Higher protein density Lipid Profile Lower total fat content Higher concentration of omega-3 fatty acids Key Micronutrients High density of Vitamin B12, selenium, iron, iodine, and zinc Varies by species; notable for specific vitamins

Environmental Factors and Dietary Planning

French dietary guidelines recommend consuming fish or seafood twice per week with species rotation, including at least one serving of fatty fish. Bivalves and other marine species offer distinct nutritional advantages, but physiological and environmental factors require careful dietary planning.

Certain species, including oysters and mussels, possess elevated natural sodium levels. Furthermore, bivalves act as biological filter feeders within aquatic ecosystems. While this filtration removes suspended particulate matter, it can concurrently concentrate environmental pathogens, including viral agents associated with seasonal gastroenteritis outbreaks.

Clinical Risks and Medical Guidance

Balancing marine intake involves leveraging finfish for macronutrients like omega-3 fatty acids while utilizing bivalves for essential micronutrient repletion.