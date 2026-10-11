Verstappen Wins Singapore GP as Antonelli Closes on F1 Title

Max Verstappen secured his first career victory at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, dominating the weekend after also claiming the sprint race and pole position. Meanwhile, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli finished third to edge closer to the world championship, setting up a potential title clinch in Austin in 15 days.

Verstappen Commands the Street Circuit

The Red Bull driver enjoyed a largely uncontested afternoon. This victory marks a second Grand Prix win for the Dutchman within two weeks, neutralizing any immediate threat from the chasing pack.

Behind him, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc drove a measured race to secure a strong second-place finish. Leclerc managed to keep his Ferrari competitive throughout the race distance, holding off late-race pressure.

Lewis Hamilton experienced a difficult finish to his Grand Prix. Having run in podium contention for much of the afternoon, the driver faded in the closing laps and slipped to sixth after being overtaken by Antonelli and the recovering McLaren cars.

Photo: 20minutes.fr

Antonelli Closes in on the World Championship

While Verstappen claimed the race spoils, Kimi Antonelli delivered the championship’s pivotal performance. The young Italian driver crossed the line in third place, steering Mercedes toward a commanding position in the standings.

Antonelli now stands on the cusp of securing the 2026 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship. He can seal the crown in a fortnight at the United States Grand Prix in Austin if he manages to take the race win.

Mercedes teammate George Russell endured a difficult outing on the opposite side of the garage, crossing the finish line down in ninth place. Despite Russell’s quiet afternoon, Mercedes maintains a commanding grip on the constructors’ championship.

Further down the points-paying positions, French representation brought mixed fortunes. Isack Hadjar, starting his Red Bull from the pit lane, salvaged a single championship point, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly narrowly missed the top ten in 11th place.

Championship Standings After Singapore

With only six Grands Prix remaining across an intense eight-week stretch to close out the 2026 season, the mathematical picture at the top of the leaderboard has sharpened considerably.

Drivers’ Championship Top 2 Points Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 340 George Russell (Mercedes) 238

Constructors’ Championship Standings Points Mercedes 578 Ferrari 444 McLaren 339 Red Bull Racing 332 Racing Bulls 100 Alpine 68 Haas F1 Team 30 Audi 23 Williams 12 Aston Martin 7 Cadillac 0

The field now packs its freight for North America, where the championship battle resumes in Austin with Antonelli holding match point.