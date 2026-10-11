Russia Prepares Targeted Assassinations of European Defense Executives

Western intelligence agencies have warned European defense executives that Russia is preparing targeted assassinations against defense leadership. The escalation marks a shift toward civilian targets to undermine Kyiv’s military support amid a grinding frontline stalemate.

Intelligence Warnings and the Shift Toward Targeted Executive Security

European security officials have issued urgent security warnings to top defense executives across the continent following intelligence that Moscow has expanded its sabotage operations to include potential assassinations. Five European intelligence service officials confirmed to the Financial Times that attacks on civilian targets—previously considered a strict taboo by Russian intelligence—now hold a prominent place in ongoing operational planning.

The threat extends well beyond major weapons manufacturers to encompass personnel at smaller firms, particularly those specializing in drone technology. Government security services and defense companies have noticeably tightened personal protection protocols for senior management and engineering staff over the past half-year.

In Germany, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has significantly expanded its direct contacts with defense industry leaders. The agency has formally recommended that executives employ private bodyguard teams to counter the rising threat level. Sinan Selen, head of the BfV, briefed German lawmakers on the active nature of the conspiracy.

Operational Shifts and the Involvement of Criminal Networks

Executing these targeted actions falls largely upon the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence apparatus. According to intelligence disclosures, the service has overhauled its operational tradecraft. GRU officers increasingly collaborate with organized crime groups and leverage cross-border syndicates.

Operations are compartmentalized into distinct cells handling reconnaissance, logistics, planning, and execution separately. Danish security analysts point out that Moscow transitioned from preparatory phases into an active sabotage posture during the early summer. Josefine Christensen, a senior analyst with the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, explained at a Copenhagen defense conference that the Kremlin decided on direct intervention after broader disruption campaigns failed to deter Western allies.

Josefine Christensen, senior analyst at the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, explained that they judged that previous actions had no deterrent effect on NATO.

Psychological Warfare and the Ripple Effects Across European Defense

Security officials emphasize that the primary objective behind these assassination plots is purely psychological rather than mechanical. The Kremlin does not necessarily need to successfully complete an attack to achieve its strategic aims.

Photo: magyarnarancs.hu

Intelligence officers note that the core intent is to make people feel like targets and think twice about doing business with Ukraine . By cultivating an acute sense of vulnerability among European suppliers, Moscow aims to fracture the commercial bridge supporting Kyiv’s war effort.

This campaign builds on a heightened threat environment that has persisted since early 2024, when American and German intelligence exposed an earlier plot targeting Armin Papperger, the CEO of German defense giant Rheinmetall. Papperger has since lived under around-the-clock protection by private security details and police forces.

Defense industry leaders warn that the mounting security overhead—covering both personal bodyguards and fortified facilities—places a severe financial strain on smaller enterprises and startups. Some firms have already been forced to quietly relocate manufacturing sites across Western Europe to mitigate persistent physical threats.