Poland Investigates Alleged Assassination Plots Against Prime Minister and Defense Minister

Polish authorities are investigating potential assassination plots targeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, officials announced on Sunday. Security services received warnings indicating a high probability that these threats could be carried out, prompting emergency briefings in Warsaw.

“We take this issue extremely seriously,” stated Jacek Dobrzyński, press secretary for the minister coordinating special services. Authorities convened an emergency meeting involving the police, the Internal Security Agency, and the State Protection Service to evaluate the situation.

Emergency Security Briefings in Warsaw

Government representatives confirmed that the threats emerged early Sunday morning. According to government spokesperson Adam Szłapka, Prime Minister Tusk was briefed on the situation at approximately 7:00 a.m. local time. Despite the gravity of the intelligence, Tusk remained in Warsaw to continue executing his official duties.

The Ministry of Interior issued direct orders for law enforcement agencies to act swiftly following the police intelligence report. Karolīna Galecka, spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Interior, noted on the social media platform X that the emergency session brought together security leadership to address the crisis.

Dobrzyński emphasized that security services handle numerous threats annually, but this specific intelligence warranted immediate, high-level intervention. “Month after month, year after year, the police, the state security service, and other services receive an increasing number of various threats and intimidating messages concerning Poland and Poles,” Dobrzyński said, highlighting an escalating baseline of hostile communication directed at the state.

Broader Security Strains and Regional Context

The investigation unfolds against a tense backdrop of domestic violence and wider European security concerns. Poland has been operating under heightened alert following a series of knife attacks in schools. Prime Minister Tusk publicly condemned those incidents on Thursday, labeling them part of a “cult of violence,” though investigators have not officially linked the school attacks to the alleged assassination plots.

Photo: BB

Speaking to the public broadcaster TVP Info, security expert Marjušs Urbaņaks suggested that hostile foreign intelligence services from the east—specifically referencing Belarus or Russia—could be testing Polish defensive procedures or attempting to sow widespread public panic.

Photo: LA.LV

Official / Institution Role Immediate Response Donald Tusk Prime Minister Remained in Warsaw; briefed at 7:00 AM on Sunday. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz Deputy PM & Defense Minister Target of parallel security investigation. Jacek Dobrzyński Press secretary for the minister coordinating special services Confirmed high probability of threat realization. Adam Szłapka Government spokesperson Confirmed the seriousness of the situation to media channels.

Intelligence agencies across Europe remain on high alert regarding covert operations targeting defense infrastructure and leadership. Security structures are maintaining enhanced operational readiness as the joint investigation continues to process incoming intelligence.

Authorities have not yet released granular details regarding the nature of the planned attacks or suspects, citing the ongoing and sensitive nature of the active police inquiry.