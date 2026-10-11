Rock Band Kabát Postpones Slovakia Tour Dates Due to Illness

Czech rock band Kabát has postponed two concerts in Brno and five on the tour in Slovakia during their 2026 tour due to health issues and illness affecting members of the band who have lost their voices and cannot sing, Headliner CZ reported. Frontman Josef Vojtek confirmed that doctors have strictly forbidden him from speaking or singing as the illness forces a major schedule overhaul.

The Bottom Line on Tour Adjustments

What is happening: Kabát postponed two October dates in Brno and five upcoming Slovakian tour stops after three members fell seriously ill with a voice-robbing virus.

Kabát postponed two October dates in Brno and five upcoming Slovakian tour stops after three members fell seriously ill with a voice-robbing virus. When the shows move: The Brno gigs shift to November 17 and November 19, 2026, while Slovakian dates are currently being rescheduled with local venues.

The Brno gigs shift to November 17 and November 19, 2026, while Slovakian dates are currently being rescheduled with local venues. Tour finale change: The rescheduled Brno dates mean the massive arena tour will now conclude in Brno rather than at Prague’s O2 arena on November 11 as originally planned.

Virus Strikes Three Band Members Ahead of Arena Shows

The health crisis within the veteran rock group erupted just as their high-profile run was gathering momentum. According to updates shared by the group, the illness hit three musicians hard enough to rob them entirely of their speaking and singing voices. Josefovi to doktor dokonce zakázal, the band noted regarding strict medical warnings given to Vojtek. The core members admitted that the symptoms had been lingering for a full week before they made the unanimous decision to halt performances rather than deliver a compromised live set.

Frontman Josef Vojtek addressed fans directly in a video message distributed across social media channels. Zdravím fanoušky. Musím se za celou kapelu omluvit. Onemocněli jsme a rozhodli se oba brněnské a všech pět koncertů na Slovensku přeložit, Vojtek explained. The group emphasized that keeping up high standards is non-negotiable for their audience. Jednomyslně jsme došli k závěru, že si nebudeme dělat ostudu a na Slovensku v původních termínech nevystoupíme. Nás ani vás by to nebavilo, the musicians added.

Rescheduling Brno and Disrupting the Slovakian Leg

The immediate operational fallout centered on the double-header originally scheduled for October 8 and October 10 at Brno’s Winning Group Arena. To remedy the calendar clash, management secured replacement slots later in the autumn. Tickets purchased for the October 8 show remain valid for November 17, 2026, while tickets for the October 10 date carry over to November 19, 2026.

Original Date Rescheduled Date Venue October 8, 2026 November 17, 2026 Winning Group Arena, Brno October 10, 2026 November 19, 2026 Winning Group Arena, Brno

Beyond the Brno adjustments, the band’s five planned concert stops in Slovakia have been grounded indefinitely while logistics managers negotiate new dates with local stadiums. The group aims to structure the makeup shows around a Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday routine.

A Shift in Tour Finale Plans for Prague and Brno

The rolling delays have rewritten the itinerary for the band’s 2026 concert cycle. Originally, the massive arena tour was set to culminate in a high-capacity showcase at Prague’s O2 arena on November 11. Under the revised timeline, the band hopes to kick off their return to the stage immediately following the Prague date.