F1 Standings: Max Verstappen Climbs to Fourth After Singapore GP Win

Following his breakthrough victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Max Verstappen sits fourth in the 2026 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship standings with 221 points, closing within eight points of third-placed Lewis Hamilton. Kimi Antonelli maintains the championship lead with 325 points, holding a 102-point advantage over George Russell with seven rounds remaining.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Antonelli Championship Odds: Despite the points gap narrowing slightly to 119 or 129 depending on calendar adjustments noted by various outlets, Antonelli remains heavily favored to secure the drivers’ crown before the season finale.

Climbing the Classification in Singapore

RacingNews365 reported that the Red Bull driver added 25 points to his tally, shifting him past Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the standings. Leclerc finished the Singapore Grand Prix in second place, closing hard on fresh tires in the closing laps, but Verstappen managed his delta to cross the line first and claim his 73rd career Grand Prix victory.

The strategic battle behind the leader saw George Russell finish ninth after an inhaalrace, salvaging two points for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton finished sixth after a strategic approach did not yield the desired track position. Consequently, the margins at the top of the table have compressed significantly. Verstappen sits just seventeen points behind Russell on the second tier of the standings and eight points behind Hamilton.

Position Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 325 2 George Russell Mercedes 236 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 229 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 221 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 215

The Arithmetic of Antonelli’s Title Charge

Kimi Antonelli leads the championship chase with 325 points, keeping his rookie-season title ambitions on track despite a challenging weekend in Asia. Even if Verstappen wins every remaining Grand Prix, Antonelli requires minimal points across the final events to secure the crown on countback rules, aided by a superior tally of second-place finishes.

Photo: F1maximaal

Formule1.nl noted that Antonelli expanded his cushion over teammate George Russell to 102 points. With only 125 to 150 points remaining depending on calendar adjustments regarding upcoming flyaway rounds, the Italian rookie can mathematically seal the drivers’ title as early as the United States Grand Prix at Austin. To do so, Antonelli must win the race while Russell finishes ninth or lower.

Constructor Standings and Upgrades on the Horizon

In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull and Ferrari shared the highest weekend score in Singapore with 26 points each. According to F1maximaal, Red Bull reduced its deficit to McLaren for third place in the team standings down to just seven points. Meanwhile, Mercedes retains a comfortable 134-point margin over Ferrari.

Photo: TopGear

The competitive order faces another potential shift at the Circuit of the Americas. McLaren prepares to introduce a major aerodynamic upgrade package starting from Austin, which could alter the pecking order behind the leading Red Bull and Mercedes machines. Lando Norris, currently sitting twenty points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ classification, aims to leverage these developments to re-engage the battle at the front.

The 2026 season resumes in two weeks with the United States Grand Prix, where the mathematical elimination window narrows further for Verstappen, Hamilton, and the rest of the chasing pack.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.