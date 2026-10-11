The official exchange rate set by the Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) for Tuesday, October 13, 2026, rests at 876.7976 Bs/USD, marking a fractional upward shift of +0,131% from the preceding session. Finanzas Digital reported that this official benchmark emerges directly from the weighted average of daily operations executed across participating financial institutions’ active exchange desks.

This marginal adjustment pushes the annual accumulated variation of the official exchange rate to +578.6545 bolívares, representing a (+194,0862%) increase over the period. When measured against the corresponding date in October 2025, the currency has depreciated by +681.5485 bolívares, or (+349,0661%). At this exact juncture last year, the annual accumulated variation sat significantly lower at (+275,9526%).

Alongside the dollar benchmark, Diario Primicia noted that the central bank established official rates for other major foreign currencies for the same value date. The euro is officially pegged at 982.0045 bolívares, while the Chinese yuan trades at 131.0315 bolívares, the Turkish lira at 17.7698 bolívares, and the Russian ruble at 10.3395 bolívares.

Banking Sector Quotations and Holiday Closures

Commercial bank indicators illustrate varied pricing across the board for transactions involving the bolivar and the dollar. Banco Mercantil recorded a buying rate of 942.4177 and a selling rate of 917.6289, while BBVA Provincial registered 875.6412 for purchase and 923.0717 for sale. Banesco posted a purchase rate of 950.1121 alongside a selling rate of 964.6556, and Banco Venezolano de Crédito positioned its figures at 876.7213 and 893.6329 respectively. N58 Banco Digital reported narrower margins at 875.8684 to buy and 876.0000 to sell, with remaining financial institutions averaging 937.1858 for acquisition and 944.2434 for disposition.

Diario Primicia pointed out that financial institutions remained closed on Monday, October 12, due to the national holiday commemorating the Day of Indigenous Resistance. Consequently, market participants awaited the post-holiday settlement adjustments reflected in Tuesday’s official valuations.

Parallel Market Metrics and Emerging Breaches

While the official BCV rate anchors corporate accounting and state-regulated pricing, parallel digital references continue to track well above central bank figures. El Caribe reported that alternative benchmarks such as Binance P2P broke past the 1,000-bolivar threshold days prior, trading near 1,016.00 bolívares. That gap places Binance at a notable premium over the official rate, while Zelle references hold near 990.00 bolívares and PayPal figures hover around 920.00 bolívares.

Photo: El Caribe

Informe21 tracked the broader weekly trajectory, noting that throughout the workweek spanning October 5 to October 13, the official dollar climbed by 5.43 bolívares overall. Contrapunto.com added that this weekly movement represented an official appreciation of 0.49%, signaling a slight deceleration in the central bank’s pace compared to the 1.11% expansion recorded during the prior weekly cycle.

Weekly Market Performance and Comparative Currency Increments

During the period spanning from Monday, October 5, to Tuesday, October 13, the official rate for the euro registered an increase of 83 céntimos, which translates to a +0.08% rise. For the single day leading into the holiday schedule, the euro climbed by Bs. 1.39, representing a +0.14% change compared to the previous mark.

Photo: Diario Primicia

Examining transaction volume equivalents on digital platforms, 100 U.S. dollars convert to 101,600 bolívares on Binance, contrasted with 87,565 bolívares under the official valuation, creating a difference of 14,035 bolívares for that specific denomination.