Actor Park Hoon and Park Min-jung File Marriage Registration 6 Years After Wedding

Actors Park Hoon and Park Min-Jung, who married in October 2017 after meeting on a Daehangno theater stage, officially completed their marriage registration six years later in 2023. Sharing the milestone on social media, Park Min-Jung joked that they had been running a “couple cosplay” before finally becoming legal spouses on paper.

The Bottom Line

Actors Park Hoon and Park Min-Jung married in October 2017 after meeting in a Daehangno theater production.

Park Min-Jung revealed via social media in 2023 that they completed their legal marriage registration six years later.

The real-life couple has also shared screen space, appearing together in the SBS drama Nobody Knows and Disney+’s Soundtrack #1.

From Theater Stage Romance to 2017 Wedding

The relationship between Park Hoon and Park Min-Jung began long before their formal wedding. The pair originally crossed paths in Daehangno theater circles, playing opposite each other on stage. Park Hoon won over his future spouse by delivering a real letter during a performance, a gesture that sparked their years-long romance.

After a steady public relationship, the theater veterans tied the knot in October 2017. The ceremony drew warmth and well-wishes from fans and colleagues, establishing them as one of the entertainment industry’s most stable couples.

Six Years Later: The 2023 Marriage Registration

Despite living as a married couple for years, the duo left their legal status untouched. That changed in 2023 when Park Min-Jung updated her followers on social media with a photo taken alongside Park Hoon at a local ward office.

Marking their sixth year since the wedding, she added a playful caption noting, “Marriage registration after 6 years. Middle-aged newlyweds. It was a couple cosplay until now.” The lighthearted admission amused fans, who embraced the couple’s humor regarding their delayed paperwork.

On-Screen Synergy and Ongoing Projects

Beyond their domestic life, the two actors have maintained active careers across television, streaming, and film. Park Hoon is known for his roles in the drama Descendants of the Sun, Memories of the Alhambra, Nobody Knows, Payback, and Netflix’s Bloodhounds, alongside films like Hansan: Rising Dragon, Confidential Assignment 2: International, 12.12: The Day, and Harbin.

Her resume includes appearances in The Great Seer, Six Flying Dragons, The Tale of Nokdu, and Superior Day.

Milestone Detail Theater Debut Park Min-Jung (2004) / Park Hoon (2007) Wedding Date October 2017 Marriage Registration 2023 (6 years post-wedding) Joint Appearances Nobody Knows, Soundtrack #1

The couple has also translated their off-screen dynamic into shared project appearances. They both appeared in the SBS television series Nobody Knows and made a special cameo appearance as an actual married couple in the Disney+ series Soundtrack #1, delivering grounded chemistry that viewers praised.