Teen Athletes Lee Hyun-ji and Moon Jin-ho Win World Golds After Asian Games Disappointment

Nineteen-year-old South Korean judoka Lee Hyun-ji and taekwondo athlete Moon Jin-ho captured gold medals at their respective world-level international events on October 11, 2026, bouncing back from recent disappointments at the Asian Games to set their sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Olympic Futures: Both athletes have set their sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics following these victories on the global circuit.

Both athletes have set their sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics following these victories on the global circuit. Federation Funding: Securing world titles is a step toward future competition goals.

Conquering Baku After the Asian Games Heartbreak

Sportsworldi.com reported that Lee Hyun-ji secured her first world title at the 2026 International Judo Federation (IJF) World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. Competing in the women’s 78kg-plus division at the National Gymnastics Arena, she defeated France’s Romane Dicko in the final.

The decisive sequence arrived with one minute and forty-four seconds remaining on the clock. Lee executed a right-side leg wheel throw (dari-daedolligi) to score a waza-ari before immediately transitioning into a holding technique (gatame-waza) to secure the ippon victory.

The triumph marks a turnaround from her campaign at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games earlier in the month. Sportsworldi.com noted that Lee, whose father is Lee Chi-hoon, an executive director at the Jeju Ssireum Association, entered the Asian Games as a gold-medal favorite after winning the national trials over 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medalist Kim Ha-yun.

However, she fell to China’s Liu Xinran in the Asian Games final on October 2, leaving the mat in tears.

“I am glad to have the honor of winning the World Championships,” Lee stated, according to Sportsworldi.com. “I was able to play a perfect and sophisticated game. I was nervous because it was my first time facing Dicko, but I believed in my ability and pushed through with my own style.”

Moon Jin-ho Claims Back-to-Back Grand Prix Gold in Paris

In the men’s 68kg division, fellow nineteen-year-old Moon Jin-ho secured a gold medal at the 2026 Paris World Taekwondo Grand Prix held at the Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, France. Sportsworldi.com reported that Moon defeated Uzbekistan’s Nazhmiddin Kosimkhodzhayev 2-0 in the final, recording round scores of 14-12 and 10-0.

The victory marks Moon’s second Grand Prix title, following his success at the Muju tournament the previous month. Like Lee, Moon’s international trajectory hit a temporary roadblock during his first Asian Games appearance in Aichi-Nagoya, where he settled for a bronze medal after dropping a semifinal match to Thailand’s Banlung Tubtimdang on October 3.

“I prepared hard for the Asian Games, but I was very disappointed and regretful that the expected results did not come out,” Moon told Sportsworldi.com. “I resolved to do well at the Paris Grand Prix and prepared for it, so I am glad that I got good results.”

Athlete Sport / Class Recent Event Result Lee Hyun-ji Judo (+78kg) 2026 IJF World Championships (Baku) Gold Medal Moon Jin-ho Taekwondo (68kg) 2026 Paris World Taekwondo Grand Prix Gold Medal

Looking ahead, Moon outlined his immediate competitive targets on the international calendar. He aims to secure a strong performance at the November final before targeting the world championships next year, with the ultimate ambition of entering the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as the world’s top-ranked competitor in his weight class.